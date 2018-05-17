Wrestling

All four Phogat sisters axed from national camp, might not go for Asian Games: Report

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Saran Singh accused them of ‘not taking the camp seriously’.

Facebook/Babita Kumari Phogat

All four Phogat sisters – Geeta, Babita, Sangeeta and Ritu – were exiled by the Wrestling Federation of India from the national camp in Lucknow. The four of them were guilty of skipping the camp and for tantrums and indiscipline, Times of India reported.

They will also not be able to take part in the Asiad, effectively denting their chances of representing India for the Asian Games in August. Each of the Phogat sisters were asked by the WFI for an explanation,

“It looks all of them are not taking the camp seriously,” WFI chief Brij Bhushan Saran Singh was quoted as saying. “This is gross breach of discipline on their part because the federation is struggling to ensure enough sparring partners at the women’s camp. This is not acceptable. We have immediately removed these offenders from the Lucknow and Sonepat camps. Moreover, they won’t be allowed to appear for the Asian Games trials,” Singh added.

Singh, however, hinted that the wrestlers could be given a lifeline if they can come up with a satisfactory explanation for their actions. “Let them first come to us and explain the reasons behind their actions. For now they are out of the national camp,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Fifteen men and women freestyle grapplers have been handed a show-cause notice by the WFI and their names removed from the camp list. Satyawart Kaidan, the 2014 Commonwealth Games sliver medallist and Sakshi Malik’s husband, was also sent home.

