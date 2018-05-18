IPL 11

IPL experience will help me become a better ODI player for England, says Moeen Ali

The 30-year-old was in fine form for RCB during their win over SRH, picking up two wickets and smashing a 34-ball 65.

by 
Faheem Hussain /SPORTZPICS

Axed from the England squad for the Tests against Pakistan, all-rounder Moeen Ali says his Indian Premier League stint with the Royals Challengers Bangalore will make him a better One-day International player.

“I have really worked on my game and I feel going further in the future for RCB and for England, hopefully it will help me become a better one-day player. Hopefully, it is going to improve my game,” he said.

Ali has been instrumental in keeping Royal Challengers Bangalore’s chances of qualifying for playoff alive. On Thursday, he picked up two wickets and in the company of AB de Villiers, smashed a match-winning half century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 30-year-old hammered a 34-ball 65, which was studded with two boundaries and six sixes to guide RCB to 218/6. He credited his recent form to RCB support staff, including Gary Kirsten and batting coach Trent Woodhill.

“Yeah Gary and Trent Woodhill. I have worked the most with them on my batting. I am trying to hit the ball and be consistent in hitting boundaries. They have really opened my game and I feel going further for England, it will help me become a better ODI player and improve my game,” he said.

Pleased after being able to express himself with the bat, Ali hoped that his team’s confidence gets a boost going ahead. “It was almost nice to have a break. I wasn’t in great form coming here. It is just nice to go out and express myself. And for my own confidence and the team’s confidence in me. Hopefully, we can keep going and I can keep this form going,” he added.

After managing a mere 179 runs and five wickets in the Ashes, Ali found himself out of the team for the second New Zealand Test, and then dropped for the Pakistan series. RCB captain Virat Kohli lauded Ali for bringing in balance to the side. “Moeen’s come in and done a great job for us. Three games he has bowled really well and tonight his knock was outstanding, so hats off to him for grabbing his opportunities,” he said.

