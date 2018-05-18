IPL 2018, DD v CSK live: Pant, Iyer rebuild after sedate start to the innings
Live updates from match No 52 of IPL 2018.
Live updates
After 7 overs, DD 47/1
Good over for DD, 8 from it as Iyer cuts Jadeja away through point for a boundary. Elegant footwork. A good save by Bhajji at short-fine leg limits the damage for CSK.
And Bhajji comes along to bowl... the over rate is going to up significantly now.
After 6 overs, DD 39/1 - end of powerplay
If you thought DD were going to go slam-bang in the powerplay in a nothing-to-lose game, well, that hasn’t quite happened. The pitch that doesn’t seem all that two-paced, and CSK have bowled good lines. One boundary in that Thakur over for Pant, as he pulls a short ball through midwicket.
After 5 overs, DD 33/1 - Shaw dismissed
Shaw dismissed. This was coming, we are afraid. Shaw has been mistiming plenty, finds Shardul Thakur at long on, who doesn’t drop this time. Chahar strikes again in the powerplay.
And CSK should have had Pant’s wicket as well! Poor calling between the batsmen, Iyer sells Pant down the river but Thakur can’t get a direct hit from mid-on. All three stumps to target, he misses it from a good angle. Pant puts in a dive that wouldn’t have saved him but he needs treatment. Iyer slaps a boundary over cover point when play resumes, and follows that up with an upper cut - two boundaries in that over.
After 4 overs, DD 24/0
Ah, there’s the poor fielding that Dhoni has almost nonchalantly handled this IPL. A couple of reprieves for Shaw in Jadeja’s over as he mistimes two slog sweeps. First one, Ngidi is running backward from midwicket, but can’t get close enough. Thakur then drops a simpler chance at mid-on. Shaw struggling a bit here.
After 3 overs, DD 18/0:
Through the second half of this IPL, various commentators have compared Shaw’s style to Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara – today’s choice seems to be Virender Sehwag. The reason being his tendency to play away from the body with minimal foot movement. Gets beaten a couple of times off Chahar but does hit the first six of the night, a handsome pull over square leg.
Jadeja comes on...
After 2 over, DD 9/0
Oh, would you look at that. Veteran of the side, Harbhajan Singh, putting in a dive at mid-off to save a boundary. Shaw with a good-looking back-foot punch off Ngidi, but gets just one for it. Another steady over for CSK.
After 1 over, DD 5/0
A steady start to the proceedings from Chahar, who, perhaps for the first time this year, doesn’t start with an away swinger - bowls a wide down the leg. Gets the shape going after that, and Shaw is cautious. One short ball on the pads, punished by Shaw who gets his first boundary of the night.
08:00 pm: DD fielding another different opening combination with Mumbai boys Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Chahar, who has impressed for CSK, with the new ball.
07:55 pm: For CSK, another chance to iron out their flaws in bowling (which Dhoni has been critical of) and improve their fielding (which Dhoni has been joking about for the duration of the IPL, pretty much). They are still searching for the balance in the bowling lineup and it times it has felt like Dhoni has experimented a bit too much. Can they click tonight?
07:50 pm: Delhi Daredevils have the poorest economy rate of all teams in IPL 2018 at 9.34. They are up against the team that has hit the most no of sixes and scoring the quickest. But that contest will have to wait, first up - we get a look at one of DD’s strong points this year. Their batting, which has been breathtaking at times with the likes of Shaw, Pant and Iyer firing.
07:45 pm: Delhi Daredevils are fielding only three overseas players tonight. Two U19 Indian players, one 17-year-old Nepali, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Nothing at stake, but still, at some level, you can’t help but admire DD for continuing to invest in youngsters.
07:40 pm: Playing XIs...
Chennai XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi
Delhi XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan
07:35 pm: Changes...
CSK: Lungi Ngidi comes in for David Willey
DD: Glenn Maxwell & Avesh Khan come in for Jason Roy & Junior Dala
07:32 pm: Is there an award for the ‘Farthest thrown coin at the toss’? Shreyas Iyer would win it hands down. Anyway, team news coming up.
07:30 pm: Shreyas Iyer throws the coin instead of flipping – that travelled a long way! Dhoni calls right, opts to bowl first.
07:20 pm: Some stats.
- Rishabh Pant needs 70 more runs to take over the Orange Cap from KL Rahul, who got on top of the table with his 94 in a losing cause against Mumbai Indians.
- Chennai Super Kings have hit the most sixes in this IPL so far; a total of 116 sixes in 12 matches this season.
07:15 pm: As we get ready for this game, here’s a look back at what was an utterly enjoyable game in Bangalore last night. And that catch by ABD, just... WOW.
07:10 pm: CSK come into this match on the back of a thumping win over SRH. And the hero of that game was the man in form, Ambati Rayudu, who earned high praise from MSD:
“Even before IPL started I had to make space for Rayudu, because he is somebody I rate very highly. He can play both the fast bowlers and spinners very well. Most teams look to exploit the opener with spin bowling. He is someone who does not look like a big hitter but almost clears the field every time he plays the big shot.”
07:05 pm: A look at the table as it stands, and the qualification scenarios explained here. For CSK, tonight’s a chance to seal a top-two finish.
07:02 pm: A quick look at the head-to-head between the two sides.
Matches – 17, Chennai Super Kings won – 12, Delhi Daredevils won – 5
07:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of match No 52 in this year’s Indian Premier League. The venue is the Feroz Shah Kotla tonight and it’s quite incredible that it’s taken 51 matches for the first game in this IPL 2018 with no implication on the qualification scenarios. Eliminated Delhi Daredevils, host high-flying Chennai Super Kings.