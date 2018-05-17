Asian Champions Trophy: India hold Korea to 1-1 draw in final round robin match ahead of title clash

India held Korea to a 1-1 draw by Korea in what was a dress rehearsal for the final of the women’s Asian Champions Trophy to be played between the two sides on Sunday.

India went into the game on back of a three-match winning streak. However, the meeting with the hosts proved to be quite tricky as they found it difficult to break a solid Korean defence.

After keeping India out for much of the first quarter, it was Korea who took the lead in the second quarter. India managed to launch a number of attacking forays into the opposition half, but were thwarted in the final third. Their perseverance was rewarded in the final quarter as Lalremsiami found the back of the net, but the game was a stern reminder for coach Sjoerd Marijne and his team that Korea are not going to be an easy nut to crack in the final.

India were quite aggressive in their approach to the game and were successful in winning several penalty corners. They, in fact, won a penalty corner as early as the fourth minute of the match. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, though, could not find a way past the Korean keeper.

Frustrating game

India continued to press hard, but the Korean defence proved too solid to break. The Koreans broke the deadlock in the second quarter with an excellent counter-attack involving a delightful reverse pass between the legs and another one that went past three Indian defenders.

The goal came nearly five minutes into the second quarter, as the hosts won their first penalty corner of the match.

Seo Jung Eun injected the ball to Bae So Ra, who instead of hitting it, at the last minute, set it up for Cheon Seul Ki on her left. Cheon, seeing the Indian ’keeper moving to her right, smashed the ball in the opposite direction to score for the hosts.

The Indians tried a similar tactic in their next penalty corner, three minutes later, but the Korean defence couldn’t be outsmarted – the goalkeeper put her left leg out to deflect the ball and the defenders cleared it.

India’s search for an equaliser drew a blank in the third quarter as the Korean defence proved difficult to break. Lalremsiami, though, got India back in the game early in the final quarter. She was at the right place at the right time even as India were in danger of fluffing another penalty corner.

Gurjit’s drag-flick was once again fended off by the keeper. Fortunately for India, the ball fell to Lalremsiami, who despite being surrounded by three defenders, scooped the ball past the ‘keeper to restore parity.

Both teams mounted several attacking plays right up to the end, but neither side could find the decisive goal.