TENNIS

Italian Open: Halep defeats Sharapova to set up final rematch with Svitolina

The world No 1 prevailed over the five-time Grand Slam winner with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

by 
AFP

Simona Halep profited from a miserable day on serve for Maria Sharapova to reach the Italian Open final with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 defeat of the five-time Grand Slam winner on Saturday.

The Romanian world number one will bid for the title on Sunday against Elina Svitolina in a repeat of last year’s final won by the Ukrainian.

Svitolina booked her spot as she dominated Anett Kontaveit to win 6-4, 6-3 in just 74 minutes.

Halep fought back from a set down to win only her second match against Sharapova, who may have been feeling the effects of a three-hour victory the day before and was broken 10 times.

Halep has now defeated the Russian twice in a row having lost their seven previous meetings.

“She plays tough, it’s difficult to return against her,” Halep said. “I tried to play my game, I didn’t think about our past.

“I did what I had to do, I changed tactics after the first set and it worked very well for me.

“Against Svitolina I must play my best, and we will see what happens.”

Sharapova was burdened by nine double faults over a match lasting almost two and a half hours, taking her cumulative time on court to well over 12 hours this week.

“I think I battled well, it’s always going to be a physical match against Simona,” Sharapova said.

“Despite all things, I was there physically. No problems with that whatsoever.

“There are a lot of good things that I can take away from a week like this. Considering it’s been a third tournament in weeks, that’s a very good thing personally for me.”

Sharapova will still earn a seeding at Roland Garros, starting next Sunday, while Halep will remain number one ahead of Caroline Wozniacki.

Sharapova was playing her second semi-final of the season and should move back into the top 30 as a result.

Svitolina too strong

The first meeting between Svitolina and Kontaveit featured four breaks of serve in the first eight games, with the defending champion snatching the early lead after 39 minutes.

Svitolina moved to 3-1 in the second set, reached 5-3 with an ace and served out victory a game later on her second match point.

“I’m very proud of myself already that I reached the final. You know, it was really tough, from the beginning, from the first match,” world number four Svitolina said.

“I work for these kind of matches, I work on it every day. When my opponent tries to hit everything, I have an answer.

“And when my opponent tries to play maybe a little bit more into court I can attack, so that’s an answer.

“Today, I think I was very solid with my performance. And this was really, really good. I’m very proud of this, that I could stay really consistent all match.”

Kontaveit, ranked 26th, had been on a roll against top-10 opponents, upsetting second-ranked Wozniacki and world number nine Venus Williams this week.

“It was definitely a really good week for me. She was really tough today and played really great. I’m only taking the positives from this week,” the Estonian said.

Svitolina will be bidding to win her eighth successive final dating back to last season as she bids for a third title this year after winning in Brisbane and Dubai.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create excusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.