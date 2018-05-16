Indian hockey

‘No scope to show off individual skills’: Hockey coach Harendra warns players against selfish play

The India men’s coach said that individual and selfish play should not be a part of the team’s playing style.

IANS

It’s only been a few weeks, but newly-appointed senior men’s hockey coach Harendra Singh has already initiated the process of change in the team. Speaking to Mail Today, Harendra revealed that he has already pulled up a few players for playing selfishly.

“I have cautioned some players against individual play and being selfish,” Harendra was quoted as saying. “There is no scope for players to show off individual skills as the effort has to be a combined one in team sport.”

Placed at the helm of affairs of the senior men’s national team after his short stint as coach of the women’s team, Harendra Singh says the transition has been smooth terming his initial interactions with the boys as “positive”.

The former India player, who oversaw a three-week preparatory camp with the senior men’s squad In Bengaluru, was thrust into the hot seat after the men’s team’s below-par performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Harendra feels the team was committing basic errors in trapping and passing. A solution for which he feels lies in how players are trained at the grassroots.

“There were basic problems in Gold Coast and despite circle penetration, shots at the goal were few,” he said. “If I tell you there were basic mistakes being made in trapping and passing, please do not be shocked. “I honestly feel coaching at the grassroots level in India is poor so if we have to work even on fundamentals at the national camp, so be it,” Harendra added.

Performance of men’s team at CWG

Harendra has come into the role with the Indian team heading into a busy season which includes high-profile tournaments such as the Champions Trophy, Asian Games and World Cup which will be held later this year.

“It has been a nice return for me with the men’s team and there have been a lot of positive exchanges with the boys, the coaches, support staff, physio and our sports psychologist,” he said. “I am confident we can do well this year, more so as India hosts the World Cup.”

