DD vs MI live: Mumbai strike early double blow after Delhi choose to bat first
Live updates from match No 55 of IPL 2018.
The equation is simple: Defending Champions Mumbai Indians need to beat Delhi Daredevils to secure their place in the play-offs.
Live updates
End of Over 7, DD 60/2
Mayank Markande in to bowl as Mumbai begin the spin attack against Iyer-Pant. But the Delhi southpaw sees this as an opportunity to smash, and smash he does with a punched boundary and closes the over with the a clean, big strike for Six, the first of the match. 14 runs off the over, as the 50 comes up for Delhi as well.
End of Over 6, DD 46/2
The last over of Powerplay starts with a smacking boundary from Pant but ends with three straight dots from Fizz. Seven runs come off the over as DD finish the Powerplay on a sedate note after an electric start in the first three overs. Blame Shaw and his lazy running for the lost momentum.
Bowled him!
Bumrah has ended Maxwell’s horrendous IPL 2018 with with the sight of broken stumps. Kind of fitting, given his form right? A quick one, gets an inside edge, on to the pads and then the stump goes for a cartwheel. He goes back on 22 off 18, not a big score but will give Aussie fans some confidence. His earlier scores read 17, 13, 47, 4, 12, 27, 6, 5, 2, 9, 5, 22.
As for DD, it’s time for the only batting pair of any value this season – Iyer and Pant. Another economic over for Mumbai, DD 39/2 after 5
Wicket!
What a terrible way to get out after a good start for DD, but the blame is solely on the batsman. Shaw is run out on 12 off 8 after he strolls back to the non-strikers end and is caught well short on the first ball of the over. Horrid attempt from him to get back in time, after he saw that Hardik had picked the ball up at backward point and aimed for a direct hit. Poor, poor cricket and he looks disgusted with the dismissal as well.
Shreyas Iyer comes in next, but it is a good, stingy over from Mustafizur Rahman after that, DD 33/1 after 4 overs
End of Over 3, DD 30/0
Hardik Pandya replaces Krunal from the other end, and surprise, surprise Maxwell has hit him for a boundary as well, this time a neat drive through extra cover. Shaw gets the boundary off the last ball this over, punching a short ball as Delhi pile on 10 runs off it.
End of Over 2, DD 20/0
Bumrah has the new ball now, and a slip with it. However, the second ball Shaw faces goes straight over the Suryakumar Yadav’s outstretched arms to the boundary. Maxwell closes the over with another boundary off the last ball through fine leg to make it a good over for DD with 11 runs off it.
End of Over 1, DD 9/0
A good start for Maxwell as he gets a boundary off the last ball. Gets on his knees and brushes its away with ease. Maybe the last match sees the return of the long-buried T20 power-hitter in the Aussie?
Here we go
Glenn Maxwell is sent in to open in DD (and his?) last match of IPL 2018, along with emerging player contender Prithvi Shaw. This combination didn’t really work well the time, but the again, none has for the Daredevils.
The new ball is with spinner Krunal Pandya. Let’s play!
3.45: Delhi Daredevils’ average opening partnership this season is 17.38 – the lowest among the eight competing teams. Withe the number of changes the opening pair has gone through, this isn’t surprising. However, the young Indian players at the top of the order will look for one final hurrah in DD’s last match of the season. What do Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have in store for us today?
Playing XIs:
DD: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Liam Plunkett, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult
MI: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman
Team changes:
Liam Plunkett comes in place of Avesh Khan, after Delhi went with only 3 overseas players in their last game. This means Glenn Maxwell gets another game, after all.
For Mumbai, Mustifizur replaces the dependable Mitch McClenaghan, who is out with a shoulder niggle.
Toss time! Delhi win the toss and Shreyas Iyer has chosen to bat first. “No grass on the wicket, it seems dry, so we will look to put a big score on the board,” says the young captain in his last match of the season.
Rohit Sharma says the toss doesn’t matter, they know the conditions and need to restrict DD to be on top throughout the 40 overs and stay alive.
3.15pm: In their last match, Delhi Daredevils beat Chennai Super Kings by 34 runs in a result that no one saw coming. Here’s ha quick look-back at how the Daredevils managed to get just fourth win of the season in 13 games.
3.10 pm: The last time these two teams played each other, Jason Roy smashed an unbeaten 91 to help Delhi Daredevils defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in a last-ball thriller.
Will Shreyas Iyer & Co turn party poopers for Mumbai?
This is how the points table looks after Saturday’s matches. Three teams have confirmed their play-offs spot, one more to go.
3:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of match No 55 in this year’s Indian Premier League. The venue is the Feroz Shah Kotla and while hosts Delhi Daredevils are out of contention, Mumbai Indians have all to play for in the do-or-die game.