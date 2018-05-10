IPL 11: From Surya to Kaul, a few of India’s uncapped players made quite a splash in the group stage

The lengthy Indian Premier League group stage threw up many talking points. From last-over finishes to a few thrilling run-chases, there was plenty of action to witness. On an individual level, there were quite a few notable performances. What was heartening to see was that many of them came from young Indian cricketers who are yet to cut their teeth on the international stage.

Here’s a look at a few aspiring India cricketers, who we feel made the right impression during the group stages of IPL 11:

Suryakumar Yadav

Team: Mumbai Indians

Played: 14

Runs: 512

The Mumbai batsman known for his big-hitting ways had never really set the IPL stage alight. He was picked up by Mumbai Indians in the player auction, having previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders. After a few stints in the middle-order, the 27-year-old was promoted to the opening slot, a position in which he had never played before in his profession career. It took him a game or two to find his feet, but Surya soon got into his own. He would emerge as Mumbai Indians’ highest run-getter in the competition with 512 runs. In a batting order that was struggling to throw up a consistent performer, Surya seemed up for the task, stroking as many as four half centuries in 14 outings.

Krunal Pandya

Team: Mumbai Indians

Played: 14

Runs: 260

Wkts: 12

The older Pandya brother proved quite valuable to Mumbai Indians right up to the end of their campaign and was quite effective with the bat and the ball. Coming lower down the order, the all-rounder’s role was to help Mumbai finish strong or contribute towards a tricky chase. His added ability to contribute with the ball, made him quite valuable this season during which he was picked for the India A squad which will tour England.

Mayank Markande

Team: Mumbai Indians

Played: 14

Wkts: 15

Playing in his debut season, Markande turned out to be quite a revelation, bagging 15 wickets in the season including a four-wicket haul. The wrist spinner played the role of his side’s main slow bowler with aplomb. With the side off-loading Harbhajan Singh, the position of the lead spinner was still up for grabs. The 20-year-old was more than up for the task, notching up some eye-catching spells.

Siddharth Kaul

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Played: 14

Wkts: 17

The Sunrisers bowling unit has by all accounts been the best among all eight teams so far this season. With international stars like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan in the mix, the bowling was always going to be their strong suit. However, as it turns out at the end of the group stage it was Kaul who stands above them in the wicket-takers’ list. With Bhuvneshwar being accorded periodic rest during the IPL, Sunrisers needed to have a steady pacer who could fill the India pacer’s spot. Kaul stepped up and has been delivering with consistency even as Bhuvi moves in and out of the playing XI. While, he had received an India call-up during the side’s three-match series against Sri Lanka last year, he did not find a place in the playing XI. On the back of his terrific season, Kaul has been named in India’s ODI and T20 squad for the tour of England and Ireland.

Ankit Rajpoot

Team: Kings XI Punjab

Played: 8

Wkts: 11

Despite not getting a spot in the plaxing XI in six matches this season, Rajpoot made most of his limited opportunities to emerge as one of his side’s premier Indian fast bowler. The highlight of Rajpoot’s performance was his five-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad. While his career-best figures of 5/14 did not earn his side a win, the effort went a long way in establishing him as a bowler to be taken seriously. With his capability of generating sharp bounce, Rajpoot has emerged as a highly capable pacer.

Notable Mentions

Nitish Rana

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders

Played: 13

Runs: 279

The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder began the campaign well with crucial contributions with both bat and ball. However, an injury in the middle of his purple patch forced him to lay low for one game. He, however, could not emulate his earlier impact as the season progressed. Despite the team being low on star value, the Delhi lad provided some colour during the group stages. With KKR making it to the play-offs, Rana has an opportunity to keep his fine run going.

Ishan Kishan

Played: 14

Team: Mumbai Indians

Runs: 275

The youngster emerged as a reliable wicket-keeper batsman for Mumbai Indians this season. While he wasn’t always consistent, he did manage to get a few solid half-centuries under his belt. His ability to bounce back after taking a knock on the face in the field, showed character. While, his effort behind the stumps did not yield many dismissals, his safe pair of hands make him for suitable apprentice for the keeper-batsman role in the national team.

Shreyas Gopal

Team: Rajasthan Royals

Played: 10

Wkts: 10

The 24-year-old made some crucial contribution as Rajasthan Royals sneaked into the play-offs. His four-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league game was the highlight of his campaign. The effort not only ensured the end to RCB’s season, it also helped his side sneak into the play-offs.

Deepak Chahar

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Played: 10

Wkts: 9

Chahar has had an impressive season so far as he makes his mark with his ability to swing the ball at a good pace. Despite being laid low for two weeks due to a hamstring injury in the middle of the season, the 25-year-old has managed to keep up with the consistent display.

M Prasidh Krishna

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders

Played: 5

Wkts: 9

Prasidh was brought into the playing XI after Kamlesh Nagarkoti got injured. After an average start, the 22-year-old pacer had a change in fortunes as he finished with figures of 4/30 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The effort helped his side register a win and secure their place in the play-offs.