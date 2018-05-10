IPL 11

IPL 11: From Surya to Kaul, a few of India’s uncapped players made quite a splash in the group stage

Here’s a look at a few aspiring India cricketers, who we feel made a bright impression.

by 
Sportzpics/IPL

The lengthy Indian Premier League group stage threw up many talking points. From last-over finishes to a few thrilling run-chases, there was plenty of action to witness. On an individual level, there were quite a few notable performances. What was heartening to see was that many of them came from young Indian cricketers who are yet to cut their teeth on the international stage.

Here’s a look at a few aspiring India cricketers, who we feel made the right impression during the group stages of IPL 11:

Suryakumar Yadav 

Team: Mumbai Indians
Played: 14
Runs: 512
The Mumbai batsman known for his big-hitting ways had never really set the IPL stage alight. He was picked up by Mumbai Indians in the player auction, having previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders. After a few stints in the middle-order, the 27-year-old was promoted to the opening slot, a position in which he had never played before in his profession career. It took him a game or two to find his feet, but Surya soon got into his own. He would emerge as Mumbai Indians’ highest run-getter in the competition with 512 runs. In a batting order that was struggling to throw up a consistent performer, Surya seemed up for the task, stroking as many as four half centuries in 14 outings.

Krunal Pandya

Team: Mumbai Indians
Played: 14
Runs: 260
Wkts: 12
The older Pandya brother proved quite valuable to Mumbai Indians right up to the end of their campaign and was quite effective with the bat and the ball. Coming lower down the order, the all-rounder’s role was to help Mumbai finish strong or contribute towards a tricky chase. His added ability to contribute with the ball, made him quite valuable this season during which he was picked for the India A squad which will tour England.

Mayank Markande

Team: Mumbai Indians
Played: 14
Wkts: 15
Playing in his debut season, Markande turned out to be quite a revelation, bagging 15 wickets in the season including a four-wicket haul. The wrist spinner played the role of his side’s main slow bowler with aplomb. With the side off-loading Harbhajan Singh, the position of the lead spinner was still up for grabs. The 20-year-old was more than up for the task, notching up some eye-catching spells.

Siddharth Kaul

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Played: 14
Wkts: 17
The Sunrisers bowling unit has by all accounts been the best among all eight teams so far this season. With international stars like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan in the mix, the bowling was always going to be their strong suit. However, as it turns out at the end of the group stage it was Kaul who stands above them in the wicket-takers’ list. With Bhuvneshwar being accorded periodic rest during the IPL, Sunrisers needed to have a steady pacer who could fill the India pacer’s spot. Kaul stepped up and has been delivering with consistency even as Bhuvi moves in and out of the playing XI. While, he had received an India call-up during the side’s three-match series against Sri Lanka last year, he did not find a place in the playing XI. On the back of his terrific season, Kaul has been named in India’s ODI and T20 squad for the tour of England and Ireland.

Ankit Rajpoot

Team: Kings XI Punjab
Played: 8
Wkts: 11
Despite not getting a spot in the plaxing XI in six matches this season, Rajpoot made most of his limited opportunities to emerge as one of his side’s premier Indian fast bowler. The highlight of Rajpoot’s performance was his five-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad. While his career-best figures of 5/14 did not earn his side a win, the effort went a long way in establishing him as a bowler to be taken seriously. With his capability of generating sharp bounce, Rajpoot has emerged as a highly capable pacer.

Notable Mentions

Nitish Rana
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Played: 13
Runs: 279
The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder began the campaign well with crucial contributions with both bat and ball. However, an injury in the middle of his purple patch forced him to lay low for one game. He, however, could not emulate his earlier impact as the season progressed. Despite the team being low on star value, the Delhi lad provided some colour during the group stages. With KKR making it to the play-offs, Rana has an opportunity to keep his fine run going.

Ishan Kishan
Played: 14
Team: Mumbai Indians
Runs: 275
The youngster emerged as a reliable wicket-keeper batsman for Mumbai Indians this season. While he wasn’t always consistent, he did manage to get a few solid half-centuries under his belt. His ability to bounce back after taking a knock on the face in the field, showed character. While, his effort behind the stumps did not yield many dismissals, his safe pair of hands make him for suitable apprentice for the keeper-batsman role in the national team.

Shreyas Gopal
Team: Rajasthan Royals
Played: 10
Wkts: 10
The 24-year-old made some crucial contribution as Rajasthan Royals sneaked into the play-offs. His four-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league game was the highlight of his campaign. The effort not only ensured the end to RCB’s season, it also helped his side sneak into the play-offs.

Deepak Chahar
Team: Chennai Super Kings
Played: 10
Wkts: 9
Chahar has had an impressive season so far as he makes his mark with his ability to swing the ball at a good pace. Despite being laid low for two weeks due to a hamstring injury in the middle of the season, the 25-year-old has managed to keep up with the consistent display.

M Prasidh Krishna
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Played: 5
Wkts: 9
Prasidh was brought into the playing XI after Kamlesh Nagarkoti got injured. After an average start, the 22-year-old pacer had a change in fortunes as he finished with figures of 4/30 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The effort helped his side register a win and secure their place in the play-offs.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.