IPL 11

The women’s IPL exhibition match was entertaining but just a baby step towards a potential league

The Indian Premier League pulled off a thrilling women’s T20 game involving some of the biggest names in international cricket.

by 
Faheem Hussain /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

What if the exhibition T20 match was a test to see if there is scope and a market for women’s Indian Premier League?

What if the match was not on a weekday afternoon in sweltering heat with steeply priced tickets clubbed with a later match? What if it was a standalone match with easier access? What if it was broadcast during prime time?

Such were the questions flying around when two teams of top international women cricketers took on each other in a one-of-a-kind T20 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, hours before the Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In what turned out to be a low-scoring thriller Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas edged past Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers by three wickets on the very last ball of the match. All three results were actually possible, till the very last second, a proper nail-biter even if the stakes were not high.

Sitting in the crowd were several local women cricketers – from middle-aged former players for whom this match was a massive step, to the younger age-group cricketers who enthusiastically cheered the players. And all of them agreed that while this match showed that a women’s IPL is viable, it needs to be more visible.

“This was an acid test for women’s IPL and I would say the test was passed,” said Archana Das, who has played 11 ODIS and 23 T20Is for India. Throughout the match, she discussed the play with other cricketers in the crowd including Mumbai Cricket Associations’ Women’s Selection Committee member Leya Francis.

Francis agreed that the match should have been at a better time but having played at a time when women’s cricket wasn’t an actual pro career option, this was a huge step forward.

And in the end, while the test was passed and many what-ifs remained, at the heart of the matter is the fact that IPL pulled off a entertaining women’s T20 match involving some of the biggest names in international cricket.

Crowd response

The crowd was definitely not up the mark. But for a 2 pm game on a Tuesday in May, with entry clubbed with tickets for the IPL men’s qualifier starting at 7 pm and no re-entry allowed, this was expected. However, the numbers were certainly building up – maybe not enough for a ground as big as Wankhede to fill up – and past 4 pm, a decent crowd started trickling in, the kind that applauds Harmanpreet’s arrival on crease and good fielding efforts. The kind that was here for the exhibition game, and not just the family and friends of the players. At one point, Dwayne Bravo’s “Champion” song was played on the loudspeakers, and even in the sparse crowd there were people dancing to it with the signature step.

Of course the atmosphere wasn’t like the women’s T20I tri-series at the neighboring Brabourne Stadium last month, where fans came in with banners for women’s cricket and chanted Ellyse Perry’s name. They probably couldn’t make it with the rush for tickets and the cost factor, but there was plenty of buzz on social media to keep interest in the game.

The match itself had most of the synthetic elements we have come to associate with IPL – the mid-match interview, music during the breaks, the enthusiastic stadium announcer, the LED stumps et al. But more importantly, the cricket was entertaining. For those who will compare it with the men’s IPL match that followed, it won’t match up and there were comments about the number of boundaries or the lack of it. But the highlight was probably the fielding, from Harmanpreet stunning diving catch at mid-on to dismiss Mandhana to the low drop catch Perry took to send back Jemimah Rodrigues.

But despite the regular fall of wickets, 130 was a par score and the absence of a boundary glut was more than made up for by the classic shots from Mithali Raj and Suzie Bates, and the likes of Jhulan Goswami and Lea Tahuhu bowling in tandem. It was this melting pot, the top names playing together that was the big success of this match.

Everything said and done, this was a start. Women’s IPL has the potential to become a regular fixture with domestic names and international stars. The quality was on display, in a match that went to the last ball. But Tuesday’s exhibition match was just the first step. The development of the game will depend on what happens from now on.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.