AB de Villiers retires: A look at the South African stalwart’s best Test knocks

De Villiers retired with a Test average of 50.66 and as the fourth-highest run-scorer for South Africa with 8765 runs, with 22 100s.

Reuters

South Africa’s star batsman AB de Villiers on Wednesday announced his surprise retirement from all international cricket after a glittering 14-year career playing for the Proteas.

“I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect,” he said in a statement.

“After 114 Test matches, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals, it is time for others to take over. I have had my turn, and to be honest, I am tired.”

Here’s a look at his best Test knocks:

106* vs Australia in Perth (2008)
In December 2008, South Africa were set an imposing 414-run target to win the first Test at the WACA. De Villiers had walked out to bat with South Africa on 179/3. He went onto share two 100-run stands with Jacques Kallis and an unbeaten 111-run stand with JP Duminy. His counter-attacking knock saw South Africa seal a six-wicket win and complete the second-highest run chase in Test history. It was also the highest successful run chase in Australia.

278* vs Pakistan in Abu Dhabi (2010)
De Villiers struck as many as 23 boundaries and six sixes during a remarkable that would see him notch up the then highest individual Test score for South Africa. His 418-ball knock helped him surpass the previous mark of 277 set by Graeme Smith in 2003. De Villiers could have gone onto score the first triple ton by a South African, but the innings was declared as the team eyed victory.

33 vs Australia in Adelaide (2012)
Set a target of 430 runs to win, South Africa were headed towards defeat as they started Day 5 on 77/4. De Villiers, though, had other ideas and stone-walled the bowlers through the day. He would go onto face 220 balls without hitting a boundary. His 89-run stand with Faf du Plessis would see his side secure a draw to stay alive in the series.

83 vs New Zealand in Hamilton (2012)
Mark Gillespie was threatening to run through the South African batting line-up. He had already picked up a five-for. Coming into bat during a collapse isn’t an ideal entry point. De Villiers, though, was up for the challenge as he buckled down to lead his side’s recovery from 88/6 to 253. The effort turned the entire momentum in favour of the Proteas who went into win the match in the fourth innings by nine wickets.

126* vs Australia in Port Elizabeth (2018)
Returning to Test cricket after nearly two years, AB de Villiers seemed primed to be one of the standout performers for South Africa as they hosted India and Australia. A big knock was always on the cards. Fortunately for South Africa, he would deliver at a crucial stage. After losing the first Test, South Africa were struggling to gain an upperhand in the second Test. Australia had been bowled out for 243 in the first innings, South African top-order, though, failed to click. De Villiers blocked one end even as wickets tumbled at the other end. At 227/7 South Africa looked certain to fold. De Villiers at the time was batting on 53. But, de Villiers was not going to be cowed down. He went on to remain unbeaten on 126 as he powered the hosts to 382. The knock set up a famous win for South Africa, helping them level the series 1-1.

