indian cricket

Data check: Virat Kohli’s insane workload across formats explained in three charts

The Indian captain has been pushing himself physically to the limit for the last four years.

by 
Ron Gaunt / BCCI / SPORTZPICS

Virat Kohli will skip his highly-anticiptated county cricket stint at Surrey due to a neck injury sustained during the IPL, the BCCI confirmed on Thursday.

The effort to play so much cricket may have actually caused the injury to Kohli. In November, The Field noted that the Indian captain was consistently playing more cricket than anyone else and considerably more than his predecessors.

Since January 2014, he’s played more international cricket than anyone else with a whopping 163 matches across all formats.

He’s in good company with Joe Root and Kane Williamson following close behind with 160 and 154 matches respectively. Both are younger than Kohli and also carry the burden of captaincy.

Though, in the same period, he’s also played some of his finest cricket. He’s amassed more runs across all formats than anyone else in international cricket.

Top run scorers since January 2014

Player Matches Runs scored
Virat Kohli 163 9877
Joe Root 160 9365
Steve Smith 133 9365
Kane Williamson 154 8535
Across all international formats

Kohli had a record breaking 2017 and is only second to Sachin Tendulkar when it comes to white-ball cricket. However, the amount of cricket he plays increases the likelihood of injury especially with the added burden of playing the IPL every year.

He’s played 70 IPL matches since 2014 scoring 2,675 runs to devastating effect. His 2016 season saw him score 973 runs in 16 matches, a league record that is unlikely to be broken. Including this year’s IPL, Kohli has already played 25 matches including four Tests.

Historically as well, the workload on Kohli (and most of the current generation including MS Dhoni) has been at an all-time high.

In 2017, he played 55 matches including the IPL, more than any other international cricketer. And add to that the fact that all those matches were under his captaincy.

All of Kohli’s record-breaking is commendable, but like any athlete he’s had to push his body to the limit to get there. There have been a few signs of him taking a break. He skipped the Sri Lanka series in December followed by resting for the Nidahas Trophy in March, he’s tried to get the right mix of rest and play. But a strenuous calendar with the England and Australia series ahead of us, the Indian captain really needs to be watchful of his workload.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create excusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.