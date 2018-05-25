IPL 11, Qualifier 2: Key SRH vs KKR battles that could determine the second finalist

Since securing their place in the play-offs, Sunrisers Hyderabad have let the momentum slip. They are now on a four-match losing streak, the latest of which came against Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifiers in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kane Williamson and Co have a second go at making the final when they cross swords with Kolkata Knight Riders, who incidentally come into the contest on back of four consecutive wins.

Both teams have shown great character to reach this far. But, in T20, it is invariably the best team on the day that can dictate the outcome of the contest. More often than not it is the individual performances that contribute in determining the eventual winner.

Here’s a look at the key individual match-ups that could determine the second finalist:

Shikhar Dhawan vs M Prasidh Krishna

If the India opener gets going, he is sure to diminate the bowling. He has done it numerous time for SRH, but hasn’t quite been consistent in this edition of the IPL. KKR, though, have enough firepower to combat the opener’s threat. The ace up their sleeve has been M Prasidh Krishna. The Karnataka lad burst into the playing XI after a spate of injuries laid KKR low. Till then he was their designated net bowler. However, he has made most of his opportunities and is managing to keep the batsmen in check with his seam bowling.

Kane Williamson vs Kuldeep Yadav

The Kiwi batsman has been one of IPL’s most consistent performers. Despite his classical style of batting, he has taken the tournament by storm this season, chipping in with quality knocks in nearly every game that SRH has played. The key for KKR will be to send Williamson back early to gain the advantage. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was impressive in the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals, bagging the crucial wicket of Ajinkya Rahane to change the tide of the contest. The team management will be hoping for similar breakthroughs from Kuldeep on Friday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Chris Lynn

The India pacer will have the tough task of breaking the KKR opening stand. Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have been solid at the top of the order through the tournament. While, Narine does perish trying swat away every delivery, Lynn aims for a longer innings. If he succeeds, KKR are invariably propped up into a position of strength. SRH will be banking on their premier fast bowler to nip the KKR opening problem in the bud.

Rashid Khan vs Dinesh Karthik

The Afghanistan spinner’s bowling display has been one of the highlights of the ongoing edition. The effort he puts into his game is praiseworthy. That he almost always delivers crucial breakthroughs for his team makes him all the more valuable. One of his biggest challenges on Friday will be to dismiss the dangerous Dinesh Karthik. The KKR captain has been consistently notching up the 40s and the occasional 50 after coming lower down the order. His push at No 5 complements the aggressive start that their openers manage. Dismissing him early solves a lot of problems for opposition. Rashid is the best man to make that happen.

Yusuf Pathan vs Andre Russell

The battle of the power-hitters. Both teams know what the other is capable of. On their day, these two batters can leave the bowling in tatters. Both are well-aware of their brief and will be looking to out-do each other. A few lusty blows is all it takes to convert a below-par total to an intimidating one or from a difficult chase to a comfortable one. Both these stalwarts have executed this conversion a few times now in this series. Their captains will be expecting a similar effort on Friday.