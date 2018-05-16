Indian Tennis

Indian tennis round-up: Prajnesh Gunneswaran falters in the final round of French Open qualifiers

All the action of Indian tennis players from over the world.

File photo | Manjunath Kiran / AFP

Prajnesh Gunneswaran could not cross the final hurdle at the French Open qualifiers, suffering a straight-sets defeat against Elias Ymer on Friday.

The left-handed Prajnesh, ranked 183, lost 3-6, 4-6 in the third and final round against the Swede, ranked 122 in the world.

Yuki Bhambri is thus the only Indian featuring in the singles main draw at Roland Garros this year, with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal going down in the first round of the qualifiers.

Ankita Raina also made an early exit from the women’s singles qualifiers.

Purav Raja’s campaign ended at the ATP Lyon Open after he and his French partner Fabrice Martin lost to Czech Republic’s Roman Jebavý and the Netherlands’ Matwé Middelkoop in straight sets.

Middelkoop and Jebavý reached the semi-finals after beating second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Édouard Roger-Vasselin 7-5, 4-6, 7-10.

At the ITF USD 25K event in Spain, second seeds Pranjala Yadlapalli and Raluca Georgiana Serban of Romania eased to the final with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Polina Leykina of Russia and Bulgaria’s Isabella Shinikova. Pranjala, however, lost her singles second round match to Paula Badosa Gibert of Spain.

Women

TOURNAMENT RESULTS
ITF Les Franqueses del Valles, Spain (USD 25K) * Pranjala Yadlapalli lost to Paula Badosa Gibert (Spain) [1] 6-3, 6-1 in the second round.

DOUBLES

* Pranjala Yadlapalli and Raluca Georgiana Serban (Romania) [2] beat Polina Leykina (Russia) and Isabella Shinikova (Bulgaria) [4] 6-0, 6-3 in the semi-finals.
ITF Antalya, Turkey (USD 15K) Jennifer Luikham and Anri Nagata (Japan) beat Zhuoma Ni Ma (China) and Mi Zhuoma You (China) 7-5, 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

Men

TOURNAMENT RESULTS
ATP Lyon Open * Purav Raja and Fabrice Martin (France) lost to Roman Jebavý (Czech Republic) and Matwé Middelkoop (the Netherlands) 5-7, 1-6 in the semi-final.
ITF Uganda F4 Futures * Kunal Anand [6] lost to Tyler Lu (USA) [4] 4-6, 7-6, 5-7 in the quarter-final.

* SD Prajwal Dev [8] lost to David Perez Sanz [2] 4-6, 5-7. 

Qualifying rounds at:-

French Open: Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Elias Ymer (Sweden) [13] 3-6, 4-6 in the final round.

