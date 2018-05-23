Badminton

Badminton: Thailand stun defending champions China to set up Uber Cup final against Japan

Japan brushed off a challenge by South Korea 3-1 in the other semi-final.

by 
AFP

Thailand’s women battled their way into the final of the Uber Cup on Friday with a stunning 3-2 upset of defending champions China, with Busanan Ongbamrungphan once again the star with a nerveless last game defeat of Olympic champion Li Xuerui.

To the roaring approval of the fiercely partisan home crowd, Busanan crushed Li – who was returning from injury – 21-11, 21-9, setting up a showdown on Saturday against top seeds Japan.

Earlier Japan brushed off a challenge by South Korea 3-1.

But the day belonged to the Thais, whose win sparked jubilant on-court celebrations and ended a see-sawing match up with tournament favourites China.

World No 4 Ratchanok Intanon won the first singles game, grinding out a 15-21, 21-9, 21-14 win over China’s Chen Yufei, who is ranked one place behind her.

With crowds shouting “Thailand! Thailand!” Ratchanok hit smash after smash to come back after losing the first game to win two in a row.

“I was a bit excited because every point was important, especially in the final rounds,” she told reporters afterwards.

“I thank the Thai sport fans that come to support.”

Thailand lost the first doubles, but singles shuttler Nitchaon Jindapol clawed her way back from a set down to beat Gao Fangjie in another thriller that had the crowd on their feet.

The second doubles went to China levelling up at 2-2, leaving Thai hopes on Busanan, just as they did on Thursday when she performed under pressure to clinch a victory against Indonesia.

On Saturday the Thais now face top-seeded Japan.

They beat South Korea in their semi, with doubles pair Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi securing their spot in the final.

World No 2 Akane Yamaguchi got the team off to a flying start, easing to a 21-10, 21-13 win against South Korea’s Sung Ji-hyun, while Nozomi Okuhara dispatched Lee Jang-mi 21-9, 21-15.

South Korea had levelled at 1-1 with the first doubles pairing but Matsutomo and Takahashi settled the tie.

Japanese world No 9 Okuhara has yet to lose in this year’s biennial Uber cup, which is being held in Bangkok.

“I think it will be a tough battle whoever I face tomorrow,” she told reporters afterwards.

The tournament is held alongside the men’s Thomas Cup, whose semi-finals are being held later Friday, with China, Japan, Indonesia and Denmark all hoping to move forward.

Denmark are returning champions, and are back to attempt a repeat with world No 1 Viktor Axelsen leading the team.

But China have fielded an all-star cast of players as they seek to regain a title lost on home soil two years ago.

Olympic champion Chen Long is joined by this year’s All England champion Shi Yuqi – and the player he conquered in the final, Lin Dan.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Tracing the formation of Al Qaeda and its path to 9/11

A new show looks at some of the crucial moments leading up to the attack.

Amazon

“The end of the world war had bought America victory but not security” - this quote from Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-Prize winning book, ‘The Looming Tower’, gives a sense of the growing threat to America from Al Qaeda and the series of events that led to 9/11. Based on extensive interviews, including with Bin Laden’s best friend in college and the former White House counterterrorism chief, ‘The Looming Tower’ provides an intimate perspective of the 9/11 attack.

Lawrence Wright chronicles the formative years of Al Qaeda, giving an insight in to Bin Laden’s war against America. The book covers in detail, the radicalisation of Osama Bin Laden and his association with Ayman Al Zawahri, an Egyptian doctor who preached that only violence could change history. In an interview with Amazon, Wright shared, “I talked to 600-something people, but many of those people I talked to again and again for a period of five years, some of them dozens of times.” Wright’s book was selected by TIME as one of the all-time 100 best nonfiction books for its “thoroughly researched and incisively written” account of the road to 9/11 and is considered an essential read for understanding Islam’s war on the West as it developed in the Middle East.

‘The Looming Tower’ also dwells on the response of key US officials to the rising Al Qaeda threat, particularly exploring the turf wars between the FBI and the CIA. This has now been dramatized in a 10-part mini-series of the same name. Adapted by Dan Futterman (of Foxcatcher fame), the series mainly focuses on the hostilities between the FBI and the CIA. Some major characters are based on real people - such as John O’ Neill (FBI’s foul-mouthed counterterrorism chief played by Jeff Daniels) and Ali Soufan (O’ Neill’s Arabic-speaking mentee who successfully interrogated captured Islamic terrorists after 9/11, played by Tahar Rahim). Some are composite characters, such as Martin Schmidt (O’Neill’s CIA counterpart, played by Peter Sarsgaard).

The series, most crucially, captures just how close US intelligence agencies had come to foiling Al Qaeda’s plans, just to come up short due to internal turf wars. It follows the FBI and the CIA as they independently follow intelligence leads in the crises leading up to 9/11 – the US Embassy bombings in East Africa and the attack on US warship USS Cole in Yemen – but fail to update each other. The most glaring example is of how the CIA withheld critical information – Al Qaeda operatives being hunted by the FBI had entered the United States - under the misguided notion that the CIA was the only government agency authorised to deal with terrorism threats.

The depth of information in the book has translated into a realistic recreation of the pre-9/11 years on screen. The drama is even interspersed with actual footage from the 9/11 conspiracy, attack and the 2004 Commission Hearing, linking together the myriad developments leading up to 9/11 with chilling hindsight. Watch the trailer of this gripping show below.

Play

The Looming Tower is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, along with a host of Amazon originals and popular movies and TV shows. To enjoy unlimited ad free streaming anytime, anywhere, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.