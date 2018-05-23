French Open 2018

Djokovic one of the candidates to win French Open, says Nadal

The top seed is the overwhelming favourite to lift a 17th career major at Roland Garros, but remains wary of the danger posed by the Serb.

by 
Reuters

With Roger Federer and Andy Murray not playing at the French Open, which starts on Sunday, Rafael Nadal is the short-odds favourite to win a tournament where his overall record stands at an astonishing 79 wins and just two losses.

His expected stranglehold has been further tightened by former champions Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka attempting to regroup after long-term injuries.

Djokovic, the champion in Paris in 2016, has seen his ranking slip to 22 after an elbow injury.

Wawrinka, also the runner-up to Nadal last year, has only this week returned after three months on the sidelines having undergone knee surgery.

However, Nadal remains wary of the danger posed by Djokovic who he defeated in the Rome semi-finals last week.

“Novak is one of the best players in the history of this sport,” said Nadal.

“My answer is he’s not coming back – he’s there always.

“Sometimes when you come back from injuries it is difficult to play that well from the beginning, but he played a great event in Rome, and is no doubt one of the candidates to win here.”

Nadal, however, is the top seed and is the overwhelming favourite to lift a 17th career major at Roland Garros after claiming his 11th titles on clay in both Monte Carlo and Barcelona this spring as well as an eighth trophy in Rome.

“In the end, sport is about trying to give the best of yourself,” said the 31-year-old.

“The sensations of matches of three or four hours, played at the limit and thinking about the next point, these are beautiful moments.

“It is to suffer but also to appreciate the moment you are living in. If you are suffering you know how to value it, how to enjoy it.”

Better draw

Nadal has been handed the better part of the draw in Paris.

Djokovic, Wawrinka, as well as Austria’s Dominic Thiem who ended Nadal’s 50-set winning run on clay in the Madrid Masters quarter-finals, are all in the other half of the draw where Alexander Zverev is the second seed.

Nadal’s path to the final could see him face childhood friend Richard Gasquet in the third round, possibly Denis Shapovalov in the last-16, then Kevin Anderson, who he beat in the 2017 US Open final, and third-seed Marin Cilic in the semi-finals.

Nadal insists that his setback in Madrid is now a thing of the past, pointing to the radically different conditions in Paris.

“Everybody knows that Madrid is the most different tournament on clay – at the same time it is the most difficult one, because the ball flies a lot.

“This altitude is a different story. Of course I lost in a match that I didn’t play very well.

“So of course it was important for me to stay there mentally, to be ready for Rome, and that’s what I did. I think I played a good tournament there.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Tracing the formation of Al Qaeda and its path to 9/11

A new show looks at some of the crucial moments leading up to the attack.

Amazon

“The end of the world war had bought America victory but not security” - this quote from Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-Prize winning book, ‘The Looming Tower’, gives a sense of the growing threat to America from Al Qaeda and the series of events that led to 9/11. Based on extensive interviews, including with Bin Laden’s best friend in college and the former White House counterterrorism chief, ‘The Looming Tower’ provides an intimate perspective of the 9/11 attack.

Lawrence Wright chronicles the formative years of Al Qaeda, giving an insight in to Bin Laden’s war against America. The book covers in detail, the radicalisation of Osama Bin Laden and his association with Ayman Al Zawahri, an Egyptian doctor who preached that only violence could change history. In an interview with Amazon, Wright shared, “I talked to 600-something people, but many of those people I talked to again and again for a period of five years, some of them dozens of times.” Wright’s book was selected by TIME as one of the all-time 100 best nonfiction books for its “thoroughly researched and incisively written” account of the road to 9/11 and is considered an essential read for understanding Islam’s war on the West as it developed in the Middle East.

‘The Looming Tower’ also dwells on the response of key US officials to the rising Al Qaeda threat, particularly exploring the turf wars between the FBI and the CIA. This has now been dramatized in a 10-part mini-series of the same name. Adapted by Dan Futterman (of Foxcatcher fame), the series mainly focuses on the hostilities between the FBI and the CIA. Some major characters are based on real people - such as John O’ Neill (FBI’s foul-mouthed counterterrorism chief played by Jeff Daniels) and Ali Soufan (O’ Neill’s Arabic-speaking mentee who successfully interrogated captured Islamic terrorists after 9/11, played by Tahar Rahim). Some are composite characters, such as Martin Schmidt (O’Neill’s CIA counterpart, played by Peter Sarsgaard).

The series, most crucially, captures just how close US intelligence agencies had come to foiling Al Qaeda’s plans, just to come up short due to internal turf wars. It follows the FBI and the CIA as they independently follow intelligence leads in the crises leading up to 9/11 – the US Embassy bombings in East Africa and the attack on US warship USS Cole in Yemen – but fail to update each other. The most glaring example is of how the CIA withheld critical information – Al Qaeda operatives being hunted by the FBI had entered the United States - under the misguided notion that the CIA was the only government agency authorised to deal with terrorism threats.

The depth of information in the book has translated into a realistic recreation of the pre-9/11 years on screen. The drama is even interspersed with actual footage from the 9/11 conspiracy, attack and the 2004 Commission Hearing, linking together the myriad developments leading up to 9/11 with chilling hindsight. Watch the trailer of this gripping show below.

Play

The Looming Tower is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, along with a host of Amazon originals and popular movies and TV shows. To enjoy unlimited ad free streaming anytime, anywhere, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.