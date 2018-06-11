Rafael Nadal hailed his 11th French Open title as “just incredible” after he thrashed Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 despite a worrying injury scare in the closing stages of Sunday’s final. The 32-year-old world no 1 now has 17 Grand Slam titles, just three behind great rival Roger Federer.

Nadal endured a nervy conclusion to the final, however, when he needed treatment in the fourth game of the third set for a finger injury before sealing victory on a fifth match point when Thiem fired a backhand long.

Nadal joins Australia’s Margaret Court as the only player to win 11 titles at the same major. Victory also took Nadal’s record at Roland Garros to 86 wins and just two losses.

Who said what

“To win 11 times here – it’s fantastic and not something I ever dreamed of.”

Rafael Nadal tries to take in the achievement of winning his 11th Roland Garros crown.

“I am 32, that’s how I feel. No, no, you can’t fight against age and you can’t fight against the watch. The watch keeps going always.”

Nadal when asked how long he will keep playing.

“I had tough moment in the third set with cramps in my hand. I was very scared but that’s sport – it was very humid.”

The great Spaniard did have a scare midway through the third set when he needed treatment on his finger.

“Physically I enjoyed more watching him on the couch.”

Dominic Thiem jokes that it was easier watching Nadal’s French Open finals from home as a child rather than facing him on court.

Dream run continues! Well done, @RafaelNadal, on winning yet another @rolandgarros title, despite an injury scare towards the end. #FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/erkUe2NsMd — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 10, 2018

Numbers up

17: Grand Slam titles for Nadal, just three fewer than great rival Roger Federer.

42: unforced errors made by Thiem in the final as he stuttered at crucial moments.