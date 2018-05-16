Indian Shooting

Shooting World Cup: Om Prakash Mitharval finishes seventh in the 10m air pistol final

This was the Indian youngster’s second world cup final appearance of the year.

by 
Screengrab

India’s Om Prakash Mitharval finished seventh in the men’s 10m air pistol final at the fourth International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich, Germany, finishing outside the medals in his second such final of the year. Mitharval had finished fourth in Guadalajara, Mexico earlier in the year.

This was India’s second final of the ongoing world cup after Apurvi Chandela finished fourth on Thursday in the women’s 10m air pistol.

Mitharval shot 582 out of 600 in qualifying to make it to the star studded eight-man final in sixth place but only three scores of 10-plus in his first 10 final shots out of a maximum 24, put paid to his hopes of a first ever ISSF World Cup medal. Oleh Omelchuk of Ukraine won the event in a world record effort of 243.6, ahead of German Rio Olympic champion Christian Reitz and Chinese Qigeng Pu.

Mitharval, who warded off earlier elimination with a couple of 10s, eventually shot 8.8 off his 14th shot and with a total score of 136.9 in the finals, he became the second player to leave the field in the final.

Shahzar Rizvi, recently crowned world No 1 in the event, and Jitu Rai, the two other Indians in the event, shot scores of 579 and 577 to finish 12th and 28th respectively in the qualification stages.

Rahi Sarnobat was the best finishing Indian in the Women’s 25m Pistol, shooting 577 in qualifying to finish 30th. Heena Sidhu shot 577 for a 34th place finish while Annu Raj Singh shot 572 to claim 48th spot.

In the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event, seasoned Sanjeev Rajput shot 1176 in qualifying to finish 16th, while youngsters Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran shot 1171 and 1160 to end in 33rd and 70th positions respectively.

Saturday has only the Men’s 10m Air Rifle final scheduled with Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Arjun Babuta carrying Indian hopes of a medal.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create exclusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.