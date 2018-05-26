‘Only one Khan in cricket’: Twitter salutes Rashid for his all-round show against KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the IPL final for the second time after a 13-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday night at Eden Gardens. And, for a long time – while batting and bowling – it seemed like they wouldn’t make it. They were reeling at 134 for six with just 12 balls to go when Rashid strode into the middle. The wild swing he took and the resultant boundary was just a sign of things to come. In the next nine balls he faced, he hit four sixes, two fours and added another 30 runs for his team. From struggling to get to 150, Sunrisers finished at 174/7 – well ahead of what they would have hoped for in the middle overs and what ended up as a match-winning total.

And, the runs from Rashid’s bat were just a bonus. It’s with the ball he’s truly fearsome – and his already enormous reputation grew a little more on Friday night.. In his four overs, he picked up the crucial wickets of Chris Lynn (who threatened to take the game away from SRH), Andre Russell and Robin Uthappa giving away less than five runs an over.

When Knight Riders’ Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi desperately sought a six in the last over, Rashid was there in the deep to take the catches. He was here, there and everywhere on Friday. And, Twitter rightly

Here’s the list of amazing things that Rashid did against the Knight Riders:-

Rashid Khan today:



Batting: 34* (10), SR - 340.00

Bowling: 4-0-19-3, Wickets: Uthappa, Lynn and Russell

Fielding: Two catches and one run-out#SRHvKKR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan is the first player in the IPL history to score 25 runs, take 3 wickets, hold 2 catches & effect a run-out in the same match.#KKRvSRH #SRHvKKR #IPL2018 #IPL — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan in the IPL'18 playoffs.



- 8 overs

- 30 runs

- 5 wickets (Dhoni, Bravo, Uthappa, Lynn & Russell)

- 26 dot balls

- 3.75 RPO



The remaining SRH bowlers conceded 271 runs in 187 balls at 8.69 RPO. — Clive (@vanillawallah) May 25, 2018

And here are the amazing things that people said about him. First praise from a fellow spinner:

.@rashidkhan_19 you beauty! What a key role this man played today with the ball, the bat & on the field ! It's gonna be Orange vs Yellow in the finale! @SunRisers #SRHvKKR #IPL2018 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) May 25, 2018

Great all round Performance from a Champion Bowler @rashidkhan_19. Congratulations @SunRisers on reaching the final of @IPL 2018 #KKRvSRH — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) May 25, 2018

I think Rashid Khan could discover a new planet in the solar system or a new element in the periodic table today — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 25, 2018

22 players involved in this game and Rashid Khan has both the best SR and the best ER by a distance #SRHvKKR — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 25, 2018

Rashid Rashid everywhere #SRHvKKR — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 25, 2018

Nice gesture to dedicate his performance to the victims of the bomb blast. @rashidkhan_19 is a gem! — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 25, 2018

A little tongue in cheek...

#KKRvsSRH

KKR got owned by a Khan. Oh wait... — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan must be feeling like Taimur Ali Khan today. All cameras on him! #SRHvKKR #KKRvSRH — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 25, 2018

Also, a sound warning to the Indian Test batsmen, who will be taking him on in Bengaluru in June.