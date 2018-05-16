Indian Shooting

Ravi Kumar misses out on 10 metre Air Rifle final spot at Munich Shooting World Cup

Ravi Kumar shot a score of 628.6 in the qualification round and finished 13th.

ISSF

India’s Ravi Kumar narrowly missed out on making it to his third International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stage final of the year, when he placed 13th in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event at the fourth ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage being held in Munich, Germany. Ravi, who won bronze at the first stage in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Ravi, who had finished fourth at the second stage in Changwon, Korea, shot a score of 628.6 in the 60-shots qualification round on day three of competitions in Munich, to miss out being among the top eight finalists by 0.6 points.

Illia Charheika of Belarus won Gold while Russia’s Vladimir Maslennikov won Silver and Chinese Taipei’s Shao-Chuan Lu settled for Bronze in the event, which was the only final scheduled for the day.

Arjun Babuta and Deepak Kumar, the two other Indians in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle shot scores of 627.7 and 627.4 to finish 20th and 25th respectively.

Sunday has three finals scheduled with the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions being the first final on the card followed by the Women’s 10m Air Pistol and the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol.

