We have a tough group but qualification not impossible: Pritam Kotal on India’s chances in Asian Cup

The Blue Tigers will be participating in the competition only for the fourth time.

AIFF

Eight months from now, fitness permitting, defender Pritam Kotal will be a part of only the fourth Indian team to play the Asian Cup.

India’s participation in the tournament that features the continental elite have been few and far between: their last appearance was in 2011. Prior to that, the two other times they secured qualification were as far back as 1964 and 1984.

In the United Arab Emirates, Stephen Constantine’s side have the unenviable task of going up against the hosts, Thailand and Bahrain in their group. But Kotal is bullish about India’s chances, and why not? The Blue Tigers are now a higher-ranked nation than than two of their counterparts.

“It’s our first time,” says Kotal, after a training camp for in Mumbai ahead of the four-nation Intercontinental Cup. “We are giving our best and are aiming to qualify from the first round. It’s a tough group but it’s not impossible to beat them. Thailand are a good team and we have to go match by match. First, we need to do well in this tournament [The Intercontinental Cup].

Despite the heavy competition for places in the Indian backline, Kotal has steadily emerged as Constantine’s first-choice right back. India conceded the least goals in their group en route to securing qualification.

“This [competition for places] is good for a player,” Kotal says. “There is self improvement. If I am the only one, I wouldn’t know how much I have to push myself. If there someone else behind my back, I know that he will want to give his best and take my position. I have to deliver 100% everyday, in every practice session. The defence – Jerry [Lalrinzuala], Lalruatthara, Sandesh [Jhingan], Anas bhai [Edathodika] and I – are always sticking together. We discuss our mistakes and that’s how I learn.”

The first hurdle that Kotal and his teammates face leading up to the Asian Cup is the Intercontinental Cup. Hosts India are pitted against New Zealand, Chinese Taipei and Kenya. This will be a stern test for the 97th ranked side, clashing against opponents that are physically imposing as well as possess pace and athleticism.

“This is a very good opportunity for us to show how good we are. They [the opponents] are all good, tough teams. We have to really work hard do well in this tournament,says Kotal, tempering expectations. But it’s hard to keep out the the ghost of the Asian Cup that lingers throughout our interaction: “I have to give my best. This tournament is crucial with the Asian Cup coming up. So this an opportunity to prove ourselves at the highest level.”

ISL versus I-League

Pritam Kotal played for Delhi Dynamos in the ISL last season | Image credit: ISL

It is consistent domestic performances that has elevated the soft-spoken 25-year-old from Uttarapara, a town seeped in rich architectural and literary history lying on the outskirts of Kolkata. After ATK lifted their second Indian Super League trophy in 2016, Kotal entered a select brand of players to earn a winner’s medal in the country’s two major domestic competitions – the ISL and the I-League.

When asked to compare the two, Kotal doesn’t mince words while raving about the significant step up in personnel, exposure and infrastructure in the franchise-based league.

“All the ISL teams have good infrastructure but that is not the case with the I-League. Even during the pre-season, we go to countries like Spain and Qatar to train for the new season. There is no comparison but I feel ISL is better than the I-league because there are a lot of good players coming in; you share the dressing room with someone like [Brazilian legend] Roberto Carlos and [Portuguese striker] Helder Postiga. We see how they prepare for a match and take tips from them. This is not just me, but all the Indian players.”

But for the football-loving Bengali, few games in world football provide more theatre, drama, and the bitter rivalry that encapsulates the Kolkata derby, which is something Kotal misses from his Mohun Bagan days.

“Mohun Bagan is in my heart because my journey started there even though I got my first break with Pailan Arrows. It was at Bagan that I won an I-League and a Federation Cup. I really miss the football-crazy fans and the Kolkata derby.”

Maybe, Kotal might consider going back to the club that first hauled him into the limelight at some point. Pat comes the answer, “If they want me, I will go.”

For the moment, Kotal has his eyes set on UAE 2019, which will provide arguably his biggest test while wearing the Indian blue.

