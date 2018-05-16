Dominic Thiem downs Gilles Simon in a three-setter to clinch Lyon Open title

Austrian Dominic Thiem warmed up for the French Open by beating Gilles Simon 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-1 to win the ATP Tour event in Lyon on Saturday.

Ahead of the start of Roland Garros on Sunday, world number eight Thiem battled back from a set down to claim the 200th tour win of his career.

The 24-year-old, who will be seeded seventh for the clay-court Grand Slam in Paris, took just his second title of the season after winning another low-quality clay tournament in Buenos Aires in February.

Thiem is the only man to have beaten Rafael Nadal on clay this year, after snapping the world number one’s 50-set winning streak on the surface in Madrid, only to lose to Alexander Zverev in the final.

The two-time French Open semi-finalist was in trouble in Lyon, though, as French journeyman Simon moved 4-2 ahead in the second set.

But Thiem broke back in the eighth game before easing through a tie-break and dominating the deciding set.

Now he will head to Paris to prepare for his first-round match against Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka.

Fucsovics wins first ATP title for Hungary since 1982

Marton Fucsovics won the Geneva Open on Saturday, becoming the first Hungarian to claim an ATP title for 36 years.

Fucsovics, 26, beat Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-2 to set himself up for his first-round match at the French Open against Canadian player Vasek Pospisil, who at 80 is ranked 20 places below him.

The Hungarian had claimed the scalp of Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals in Geneva.

The last Hungarian winner of an ATP title was Balazs Taroczy, who won at Hilversum in the Netherlands in 1982.