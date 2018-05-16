TENNIS

Dominic Thiem downs Gilles Simon in a three-setter to clinch Lyon Open title

Ahead of French Open, world number eight Thiem battled back from a set down to claim the 200th tour win of his career.

by 
Dominic Thiem. | AFP

Austrian Dominic Thiem warmed up for the French Open by beating Gilles Simon 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-1 to win the ATP Tour event in Lyon on Saturday.

Ahead of the start of Roland Garros on Sunday, world number eight Thiem battled back from a set down to claim the 200th tour win of his career.

The 24-year-old, who will be seeded seventh for the clay-court Grand Slam in Paris, took just his second title of the season after winning another low-quality clay tournament in Buenos Aires in February.

Thiem is the only man to have beaten Rafael Nadal on clay this year, after snapping the world number one’s 50-set winning streak on the surface in Madrid, only to lose to Alexander Zverev in the final.

The two-time French Open semi-finalist was in trouble in Lyon, though, as French journeyman Simon moved 4-2 ahead in the second set.

But Thiem broke back in the eighth game before easing through a tie-break and dominating the deciding set.

Now he will head to Paris to prepare for his first-round match against Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka.

Fucsovics wins first ATP title for Hungary since 1982

Marton Fucsovics won the Geneva Open on Saturday, becoming the first Hungarian to claim an ATP title for 36 years.

Fucsovics, 26, beat Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-2 to set himself up for his first-round match at the French Open against Canadian player Vasek Pospisil, who at 80 is ranked 20 places below him.

The Hungarian had claimed the scalp of Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals in Geneva.

The last Hungarian winner of an ATP title was Balazs Taroczy, who won at Hilversum in the Netherlands in 1982.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create exclusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.