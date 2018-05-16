Real Madrid and Zidane’s knowledge of winning proved decisive against Liverpool

The last team to win three European Cups or Champions Leagues trophies in succession were Bayern Munich in 1976.

The core of that squad also went on to win the World Cup in ‘72 and the European Championships in ‘76. Real Madrid’s class of 2018 may not have the same pedigree and may not the same all-conquering machine feel to them but they deserve a mention, yes, alongside the Munichs and Ajaxs long gone.

At the Valeri Lobanovsky stadium in Kiev on Saturday, Madrid stamped their all-conquering class as they swept Liverpool aside for a record 13th CL/European Cup triumph.

A ‘Real’ legacy

Are this Madrid team the best club side of all time? Possibly, no. The nature of this triumph, however means that they merit a mention every time the discussion comes up.

Qualifying from a group that also contained the second placed German and English teams, Real went to defeat the French, Italian and German champions before facing Liverpool in the final. Los Blancos managed an away win in each of the knockout rounds leading up to the final.

PSG were dealt with easily as Juve made them sweat; Bayern were supremely wasteful but were kept at arms’ length throughout the two legs despite having 39 attempts. Liverpool, in what was virtually a home game away from home, were expertly managed as the initial storm was weathered as Madrid slowly but surely turned the screws.

Zinedine Zidane, in less than three seasons as a full-time manager, has led the team to three Champions League wins, putting him in elite company, along with Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti.

9 - Liverpool mustered nine shots in the first-half with Mohamed Salah on the pitch, and none after he was subbed off. Setback. #RMALIV pic.twitter.com/v0DOIhHCBQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 26, 2018

Liverpool’s inexperience costs them big

Jurgen Klopp had spent the build-up to the finale, insisting that Liverpool’s inexperience wouldn’t count against them, but it proved decisive on the big night.

None of the Liverpool players had played in a Champions League final before, becoming the first team since Borussia Dortmund in 2013 to do so. Dortmund had also boasted the youngest starting line-up in a final, prior to Liverpool.

The Reds showed no sign of nervous energy first up, as they swarmed all over Real Madrid in the opening quarter of the game. Mo’ Salah’s withdrawal through injury, however, brought the butterflies back as Liverpool seemed to lose their verve, hanging on till half-time as Zidane’s men upped the ante.

Half-time brought no respite, as Isco’s shot thundered against the crossbar before Benzema’s fortunate opener. Loris Karius, for all his difficulties at Anfield, had kept 16 clean sheets in his last 32, but made two almighty howlers on the night to all but knock the stuffing out of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Real, especially Kroos and Modric, kept their heads above water for the initial stages of the game, and then seized control expertly as the same starting line-up as in 2017 was picked for their big-game nous. This is a team which has now won four Champions League titles in five years; on Saturday night, they showed exactly why.

1. Salah deserved better

2. The foul by Ramos on Salah was not dirty. It was just really unfortunate that it caused that type of injury

3. Bale’s goal was so much more difficult than many will ever realize

4. Please remember that Karius is a human being first. Have compassion — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) May 26, 2018

Kroos, Modric and Bale deserve plaudits

The game was always going to be won and lost in midfield. The Liverpool trio of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum did their best to peg Madrid back as Salah’s injury, combined with Roberto Firmino’s neutralisation led to a cluttering in midfield.

They were up against the formidable forces that are Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. As Kroos became the first German player to start four Champions League finals, Modric stamped his class and further cemented his reputation as one of the best midfielders of this generation.

The Madrid duo sat deep, breaking up the Liverpool ranks and initiating attacks of their own without too much interference from the Reds. Modric and Kroos finished with a 94.4 and 95.4% passing accuracy respectively, as they pulled the strings at will, even as Cristiano Ronaldo’s lackadaisical approach threatened to pour cold water over their efforts.

With the introduction of Gareth Bale, came a direct outlet and the Welshman didn’t disappoint. He took his first with aplomb, as Karius flailed at it in mute horror, only to realise he had been beaten comprehensively. Manager Zidane’s 2002 strike at Hampden Park has been the benchmark for Champions League final stunners; after Saturday, Bale might have something to say about that.

Bale’s attitude must also be praised. Dropped to the bench for the second final in a row amidst talk of a strained relationship with Zidane, the ex-Tottenham man has kept plugging away, scoring four goals in May and followed that up with two in the final. After the final, Bale confirmed that he and his agent would have a talk about the future, in the clearest indication yet that he is headed for the exit door. But he is doing it on his own terms, going out not with a whimper but a bang.

98% - Toni Kroos completed 50 of his 51 passes in the first half, at least 30 more than any Liverpool player (Jordan Henderson, 20/21). Baton. pic.twitter.com/V1HEIuPUGF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 26, 2018

Sergio Ramos and his anti-football

Sergio Ramos’ take-down of Mo’ Salah showcased the Spaniard’s ruthless winning mentality as he refused to let go of the Egyptian’s arm till Salah was on the ground, writhing in pain. Klopp did state that initial reports did not look good for the Egyptian’s World Cup prospects, yet it is Ramos the pantomine villain, who once again took centre stage.

In last season’s final, Ramos feigned contact by Juan Cuadrado as Real were two goals up and cruising towards victory, only to get the Colombian sent off. Zidane and other managers at club and country level have always been willing to turn a blind eye to Ramos’ tactics till they serve the team.

The centre-back knows that he probably would get publicly slated for his challenge on Salah, a player loved by the neutral but then, public acceptance has always been the last thing on Ramos’ check-list.

As long as the shiny trophies keep rolling in and the winners medals keep piling up, Ramos’ dabbling in the dark arts will be tolerated, perhaps even encouraged. Dejan Lovren’s besting of him for Liverpool’s equaliser did bring about a measure of comeuppance, yet there was no doubt as to who swung the match in Real’s favour. The likes of Osvaldo Zubeldia and other anti-football practitioners would have been proud.

Sergio Ramos is the kind of guy who would push an elderly person out of the way to get the last seat on the subway. — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) May 27, 2018

Klopp needs to be more ruthless

Financially and on paper, it was always going to be a mismatch. Liverpool were welterweights taking on super heavyweights. That they were present in Kiev is a testament to how much the Jurgen Klopp project has overachieved. Remember, Liverpool started against Hoffenheim in the play-offs prior to the group stage.

Liverpool showed tremendous resilience to shrug Real’s first goal off and level up the game, but the disappointment of losing two successive European finals will sting. For Klopp, that’s six final losses on his resume, something the bespectacled German will be desperate to change.

They are back in the Champions League next season but Klopp must be ruthless in discarding his goalkeeper (s) for a better one. There’s surely no coming back from that performance for Karius, whatever the potential his German manager may see in him.

Emre Can is also on his way out but Naby Keita’s arrival is huge. A creative spark in midfield was missed desperately and that is one more position for Klopp to sort out. It’s not going to be easy to recover from this loss but it’s up to the German to ensure that Liverpool pick up the pieces and go again next season.