IPL 2018 Final, live: MS Dhoni opts to bowl first at the Wankhede, no Harbhajan Singh in the XI
Live updates from the IPL 2018 final.
Live updates
07:00 pm: Alright here we go... Dhawan and Goswami out in the middle. Deepak Chahar with the ball. Not a first ball wicket again, surely?
06:57 pm: The team batting first has won 7 of the previous 10 IPL Finals. Scoreboard pressure is a big factor. Will Dhoni regret bowling first? Let’s see. Time for the National Anthem.
06:55 pm: Only three batsmen (Chris Gayle - 733, Michael Hussey - 733 and Virat Kohli - 973) have managed to score more than 700 runs in an IPL season. Williamson’s at 688. Can he go past 700 tonight?
06:50 pm: Remember 2011 World Cup final?
06:45 pm:
CSK XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi
SRH XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami, Kane Williamson(c), Shakib al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma
06:35 pm: Well, we were wrong about CSK possibly being unchanged tonight! Dhoni, who didn’t use Harbhajan at all in the previous match against SRH, has dropped the veteran in favour of the under-used Karn Sharma. Karn had a big role to play in the final last year for MI, perhaps that’s why? We were right about predicting the SRH changes, though. Saha (injured) and Khaleel miss out, Sandeep and Goswami come back in.
06:30 pm: MS Dhoni has won the toss, CSK will be bowling first.
“You called heads,” says Sanjay Manjrekar to MS Dhoni
“No, he called tails”
“Yes, you called heads”
“No, he called tails!”
Dhoni messing around with Manjrekar at the toss!
06:25 pm: Are we going to see changes to the playing XI tonight? Something tells us CSK won’t be tinkering too much. SRH on the other hand might be forced to make one change for sure, as Saha looked to be in some discomfort at Eden Gardens after injuring his finger. Don’t be surprised if Goswami comes back in. The third pacer slot could see a change as well as they almost paid for a massive punt in playing Khaleel Ahmed in the semi-final for the first time this year.
06:20 pm: 10 minutes away from the toss...
One would be very surprised if the fact that RPS lost the final last year to Mumbai after winning thrice earlier in the season isn’t part of Sunrisers’ team talk ahead of the final. At the highest level in sport, most big games are won or lost in the heads of the players, and the mental makeup of men in orange will need to look for positives entering the game. Another aspect that should cheer the Hyderabad side up is the fact that CSK – the most consistent team in the league, playing their seventh final – have lost five times at the final hurdle.
06:10 pm: Chennai Super Kings have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad thrice in the lead-up to the final, but can Kane Williamson’s men overcome that streak? Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians did just that last year against RPS. One year later, things couldn’t be more different in the Indian Premier League and yet have an uncanny undercurrent of similarity.
Here’s what SRH need to get right to ensure they end up on the winning side tonight.
06:00 pm: At the Eden Gardens on Friday, Rashid was here, Rashid was there, and Rashid was everywhere as the Afghanistan superstar (that’s what he is now!) single-handedly took SRH into the final. Read Praveen Sudevan’s piece on his all-round show against KKR.
05:55 pm: MS Dhoni will be playing his 8th IPL final; he led CSK in 6 previous finals and was part of the Rising Pune Supergiant team that finished runner-up in 2017. He needs 7 more runs to make this IPL 2018 his most successful IPL season ever; he has so far scored 455 runs in 15 innings this season.
Can he cap off an already memorable season with a fairytale finish?
05:50 pm: Head-to-head
Overall: Matches – 9, Chennai Super Kings won – 7, Sunrisers Hyderabad won – 2
In 2018: Matches – 3, Chennai Super Kings won – 3, Sunrisers Hyderabad won – 0.
05:40 pm: Speaking ahead of the final, MS Dhoni was at his witty best. “The age group of the boys was definitely a concern (before IPL),” he admitted.
Dhoni: 36 Rayudu: 32 Raina: 31 Bravo: 34 Watson: 37 Harbhajan: 37
But in the end, experience has counted.
He also explained why Harbhajan didn’t bowl in the Qualifier 1, like only he can:
“I have a lot of cars and bikes in my house. I don’t ride all at a time. A lot of times, especially when you have six to seven bowlers in the side, you want to see the conditions, you want to see who is batting and what is needed at that point of time. I see what is in best interest of the team.
“In the past, we had Negi and Jadeja, and I gave them different slots of bowling. And the unreal thing is that a lot of times the player gets criticised at times for what the batsman is doing.
“”I always check what is the condition and what is in the best interest of the team then before deciding on the bowler as to who has the best chance to succeed over the bowler.
“Like in the last game I didn’t feel it was necessary for him (Harbhajan) to bowl. But for Bhajji, he is really experienced when it comes to any format of the game.”
05:35 pm: CSK have a 6-6 win-loss record in IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium. The corresponding number for SRH is 1-4. Who is it going to be tonight?
05:30 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live blog of the IPL 2018 Final! It’s the big day today. After weeks and weeks of battling out in the league stages, and surviving the knockout stages, the cream has come out on top. The best two sides of the league-phase – well, the best two sides of this year – have made it to the final. It’s Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.