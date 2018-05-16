‘I messed it up’: Karius expresses regret over ‘mistakes’ committed during Champions League final

Under-fire Liverpool goal-keeper Loris Karius took to Twitter on Sunday to express his regret over the two ‘mistakes’ he committed during his side’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

“I’m infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff,” Karius wrote on his Twitter account.

Haven't really slept until now... the scenes are still running through my head again and again...

“I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down. As I said I’d just like to turn back the time but that’s not possible.

“Thank you to our unbelievable fans who came to Kiev and held my back, even after the game. I don’t take that for granted and once again it showed me what a big family we are. Thank you and we will come back stronger,” he added.

Gareth Bale came off the bench to score twice, including one of the all-time great goals in a Champions League final, as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev on Saturday to take the trophy for the third-year running.

It's even worse as we all felt that we could have beaten Real Madrid and we were in the game for a long time...

Other than Bale’s brilliance it was Karius’ howlers which proved to be major talking points in the high-stakes clash. The German’s carelessness led to Real Madrid opening their scoring as he attempted to roll the ball out to the nearest red shirt only for Benzema to stick out a leg and send it trickling into the net.

Klopp’s side really could have let their heads drop, and yet they were soon back level, Mane turning the ball in after Dejan Lovren headed down James Milner’s corner.

But their renewed hope was crushed upon the introduction of Bale.

...Thank you to our unbelievable fans who came to Kiev and held my back, even after the game. I don't take that for granted and once again it showed me what a big family we are. Thank you and we will come back stronger. — Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) May 27, 2018

The Welshman had been on the field barely two minutes when he met Marcelo’s cross from the left with an improbable leap, back to goal, 15 yards out, to send an overhead kick on his left foot arcing over Karius and in.

Such a strike deserved to be the winner, although it was his long-range shot that beat the embarrassed Karius in the 83rd minute that made sure of the victory.