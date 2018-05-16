IPL 11

‘An unbelievable innings’: Hyderabad captain Williamson left amazed by Watson’s knock

The 36-year-old Watson scored his second ton of the season as CSK chased down the target of 179 with nine balls to spare in the IPL final.

Shane Watson single-handedly guided Chennai Super Kings to their third IPL title with his unbeaten knock of 117 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final on Sunday. Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson was left to admire the burly Australian’s “unbelievable” innings.

The 36-year-old Watson smashed 11 fours and eight sixes en route to this second ton of the season as CSK chased down the target of 179 with nine balls to spare.

“Yes, I think so, that was a brilliant innings. Anyone who turns out with an innings of 100 plus in the final was obviously a significant effort, a great contribution to their side and it was very difficult to stop him,” said Williamson. “And for a large part of the game, there was a lot of good stuff. But as I mentioned Watson’s innings, it was an unbelievable effort.”

Williamson insisted that his side’s score of 178/6 while batting first was a competitive total and credited CSK for sailing through the difficult phase when they were 20/1 after five overs before Watson began his onslaught.

“At the halfway stage on that surface, we thought we had a very competitive total. It wasn’t perhaps your usual surface at the Wankhede (Stadium). It held a little bit and was responsive to the slower ball. So we thought that 180-mark was a really good target and you saw that from our first few overs, and it was not very easy to get away,” said Williamson.

“Credit to the way CSK played, they showed their experience and got through that period and took the game away from us. You have to applaud good cricket and that was CSK and their batting. They were outstanding and did not give us opportunities,” said the New Zealand captain.

He said throughout the season SRH were able to pick up wickets in the middle overs but that did not happen in the final match against CSK last night.

“After the first few overs (of CSK run chase), the run-rate was climbing, there were risks required. But from that point onwards it was that innings of Shane Watson. If we were able to pick up a couple of wickets, which we have been doing throughout the season, then all of a sudden it takes a very different shape,” said Williamson.

“There were moments of pressure where the game can change very quickly and if you are able to pounce on those – that’s when you take your opportunity. And today you have to credit the way CSK were able to handle those moments of pressure and carry on with their batting performance,” he added.

