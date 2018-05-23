Golf

‘I just need to do a little bit more work’: Rory McIlroy on returning to winning ways

McIlroy threw away an advantage in the final round of the PGA Championship.

by 
AFP

Northern Ireland’s quadruple major winner Rory McIlroy failed to hit the right notes in the final round of the PGA Championship until it was too late but he believes he is very close to returning to winning ways.

This, despite there being a sense of deja vu at the PGA Championship at Wentworth about the manner in which, like at The Masters in April, the 29-year-old looked perfectly placed to sweep the title but came up short in the final round.

At The Masters he never got going in the final round and failed to put pressure on his partner in the final pairing and eventual champion Patrick Reed.

In contrast at least in the final two holes of the PGA, after a desperate day sending tee shots hither and thither, he did finally put pressure on Francesco Molinari but it was too little way too late.

The unflappable Italian – who entered the tournament hardly brimming with confidence as he admitted he had been out of form since last August – said he had not been intimidated by playing with McIlroy and saw his late rally off to win by two shots.

McIlroy, though, believes he is in a far better place than when he missed the cut at his previous tournament The Players Championship and is approaching the form he showed earlier in the season when he won at Bay Hill and also had two top three finishes in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“It’s close, it’s very close,” said McIlroy.

“I’ve given myself a great chance here this week. I didn’t quite pull it off but it’s not far away.”

‘I hung in tough’

McIlroy’s play on the final two days never threatened to approach the level of his seven-under par 65 on the Friday which had his playing partner and defending champion Alex Noren quipping he thought about quitting.

He admitted not building on the momentum he had and the three shot lead he held did hurt.

“I get a bit down on myself because my expectations are high, and with a 36-hole lead, I should have closed it out this week,” he said.

“I just need to do a little bit more work, and looking forward to getting right back at it at Memorial (Muirfield Village course, Dublin, Ohio) next week.

“I will try to put myself in another position to win and see if I can get the job done there.

“But at least it’s better play than The Players, my last outing. At least there’s an improvement.”

McIlroy, whose expression through the final day went from wistful to bemused and scratching his head till finally putting his head in his hands when an eagle chance on the 18th just stopped short of the hole, says he drew encouragement in the manner that despite things not going to plan his battling qualities kept him in contention.

“I think when you’re working through a bit of a swing change or a swing tweak, it takes more than a week’s work to try to bed it in, and this is my first competitive start since trying to rectify things,” said McIlroy.

“It’s not a bad week. I got off to a great start. I gave myself a nice cushion after 36, but yeah, there’s still enough loose shots even in that first 36 holes to know that, okay, it’s not quite there.”

“I held in there. I scrambled well. I hung in tough. I shot a couple under par rounds at the weekend and just wasn’t good enough.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Tracing the formation of Al Qaeda and its path to 9/11

A new show looks at some of the crucial moments leading up to the attack.

Amazon

“The end of the world war had bought America victory but not security” - this quote from Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-Prize winning book, ‘The Looming Tower’, gives a sense of the growing threat to America from Al Qaeda and the series of events that led to 9/11. Based on extensive interviews, including with Bin Laden’s best friend in college and the former White House counterterrorism chief, ‘The Looming Tower’ provides an intimate perspective of the 9/11 attack.

Lawrence Wright chronicles the formative years of Al Qaeda, giving an insight in to Bin Laden’s war against America. The book covers in detail, the radicalisation of Osama Bin Laden and his association with Ayman Al Zawahri, an Egyptian doctor who preached that only violence could change history. In an interview with Amazon, Wright shared, “I talked to 600-something people, but many of those people I talked to again and again for a period of five years, some of them dozens of times.” Wright’s book was selected by TIME as one of the all-time 100 best nonfiction books for its “thoroughly researched and incisively written” account of the road to 9/11 and is considered an essential read for understanding Islam’s war on the West as it developed in the Middle East.

‘The Looming Tower’ also dwells on the response of key US officials to the rising Al Qaeda threat, particularly exploring the turf wars between the FBI and the CIA. This has now been dramatized in a 10-part mini-series of the same name. Adapted by Dan Futterman (of Foxcatcher fame), the series mainly focuses on the hostilities between the FBI and the CIA. Some major characters are based on real people - such as John O’ Neill (FBI’s foul-mouthed counterterrorism chief played by Jeff Daniels) and Ali Soufan (O’ Neill’s Arabic-speaking mentee who successfully interrogated captured Islamic terrorists after 9/11, played by Tahar Rahim). Some are composite characters, such as Martin Schmidt (O’Neill’s CIA counterpart, played by Peter Sarsgaard).

The series, most crucially, captures just how close US intelligence agencies had come to foiling Al Qaeda’s plans, just to come up short due to internal turf wars. It follows the FBI and the CIA as they independently follow intelligence leads in the crises leading up to 9/11 – the US Embassy bombings in East Africa and the attack on US warship USS Cole in Yemen – but fail to update each other. The most glaring example is of how the CIA withheld critical information – Al Qaeda operatives being hunted by the FBI had entered the United States - under the misguided notion that the CIA was the only government agency authorised to deal with terrorism threats.

The depth of information in the book has translated into a realistic recreation of the pre-9/11 years on screen. The drama is even interspersed with actual footage from the 9/11 conspiracy, attack and the 2004 Commission Hearing, linking together the myriad developments leading up to 9/11 with chilling hindsight. Watch the trailer of this gripping show below.

Play

The Looming Tower is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, along with a host of Amazon originals and popular movies and TV shows. To enjoy unlimited ad free streaming anytime, anywhere, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.