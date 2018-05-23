The IPL 2018 quiz: How closely were you following this season?

After seven weeks and 60 matches, another season of the Indian Premier League passes us by. Plenty of thrills, plenty of spills and here we are, waving goodbye to the league for another year. Chennai Super Kings made it to the playoffs, like they always have. Delhi Daredevils disappointed, like they (almost) always have. Royal Challengers Bangalore would like you to believe next season the trophy is theirs, like they always have.
In a tournament that was a fresh start in many ways, plenty of records were broken, and new records were created.
For many of you, the days immediately after the tournament leave a gap in your daily schedule. After days and days of non-stop matches, you are suddenly left with no cricket to consume. Albeit briefly. So what better to fill that void than to look back at the tournament and see how much you can recollect? Test that memory of yours, if you will.
So here are 20 questions about the latest edition of the world’s most popular Twenty20 league.
Before you start, no peeking into the IPL website, deal? Ready? Play.
Did you falter after the powerplay? Did the middle overs cost you? Or did you breeze through those 20 (overs) questions? Share your results with us on Twitter and show us how well you did.