Scroll

For golfer Vani Kapoor, keeping her European Tour card is the first priority this season

The 23-year-old from Gurgaon found the going tough on her first full season in the European Tour, but bounced back to finish sixth at the Indian Women’s Open.

by 
Vani Kapoor/Facebook

For Vani Kapoor, the European Tour was a step up in her first full season on the tour. Having played on the Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI) for six years, she found the going tough but a rally at the Indian Women’s Open late in the year helped her save her European Tour card.

With a packed field containing the likes of Michele Thomson, Carlota Ciganda and leading women’s golfer Aditi Ashok, Vani held her own, sitting second till the last day. Day three saw her card an even-par round and finish sixth.

“Last day didn’t go my way a bit. It was a bit of nerves. The first time I’ve seen so many people walking with me. I was playing under a bit of pressure. Pretty happy that it was a level-par round. It could have been much worse.

“More of relief. It was more about keeping my card. I was playing on the Asian and European Tour. I didn’t want to go to qualifying school and extend my season.”

The 23-year-old Kapoor is the only Indian to hold a Ladies European Tour (LET) card on the circuit this season but explained why golf courses outside posed a completely different challenge to those in India.

“It’s much more difficult to play in Europe. There, you have to prepare for the winds. It can get pretty cold over there too. The quality of the players is also higher and steeper. Here, you’re used to playing against 25 other people. There, you have to compete with 150 other women. The bar keeps getting raised over there,” Kapoor explains in the context of her first season where the going wasn’t necessarily smooth for the Gurgaon native.

Adapting to the winds proved a challenge for her, as she admits that “nothing in India can prepare you for the winds. You just have to keep playing on the tour and hope you get better.”

A lot of work has gone into her game in the off-season, says Kapoor to improve flagging stats such as making more ‘Greens in Regulation’ (GIR). She and coach Anitya Chand have focused on cutting down the errors in her game.

Vani Kapoor at the Indian Open. (Image courtesy: Vani Kapoor)
Vani Kapoor at the Indian Open. (Image courtesy: Vani Kapoor)

Kapoor, who won four of the six tournaments that she competed in India is happy with the direction that the women’s game is taking, “People are moving out, so that’s a good sign that they have the capability of playing on bigger tours – LET and LPGA. So there are golfers out there putting India on the golfing map.

“More women need to turn pro and pursue it as a career. It’s a catch-22 situation. We need more money coming. The sponsors coming in, need to show more players. The lot of us who go out need to win more, raise the profile,” she added.

Having started going to the course to accompany her father at the age of 9, Kapoor says the ‘father-daughter quality time’ soon turned into serious business.

“I originally hated golf because my first coach (at the Air Force Golf Club) was very negative, not very motivating. The classes were very irregular. By 12, I was sure that I wanted to pursue golf as a career,” reminisces Kapoor.

The DLF Golf Club and Country golfer is very vocal about the game spreading rather than remaining confined to certain sections of society. “We need more eyes on women’s golf. Players need to hold more clinics and engage more people. Some poeple are working and trying to handle two careers. The need to handle the two things at home and achieve a balance is important.”

There’s a concerted effort from both golfer and coach to balance her workload this season. Having played 25-30 tournaments across the Asian Tour, Australian Tour, WGAI and the LET, the number will reduce this season to prioritise world ranking points, confirms Kapoor.

Good friend Amandeep Drall hasn’t managed her European card this season. “We’re like sisters and we can irritate each other to the core. I hate her for making me travel alone this season,” laughs Kapoor.

A bachelor’s in psychology and sociology from the Jesus and Mary College, New Delhi, Vani says there’s no intent to pursue any further studies. “I am a certified coach now and I want to remain in golf after this. I don’t want to study any further. I always want to be associated with golf here on.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What do classic and vintage cars mean to those who own them?

Four people talk about driving, loving and living with a treasured car.

Informal inheritance has an emotional value that can’t be quantified. Holding onto grandmothers’ sarees, an heirloom necklace, grandfather’s rocking chair etc. is a source of great comfort for many. Vintage and classic cars, too, evoke a sense of kinship among those who’ve inherited decades-old automobiles or spent years collecting them. These car owners describe an overwhelming love that one only reserves for friends and family.

Take Madan Mohan for example. A vintage and classic car collector from Gurugram, he has spent years enquiring after ‘joona’ automobiles in remote parts of India. With scrap dealers as his sources, he would make his way to owners of these beauties. He describes his endeavour as a childish mission he undertook on an impulse with no knowledge of car restoration or maintenance. His collection now stands at 326 cars.

In the video below, Madan Mohan talks of how he chanced upon a precious MG belonging to the Maharaja of Bhavnagar.

Play

Amit, meanwhile, chose to write a heartfelt letter to his MG which he restored with his own hands at the insistence of his father. He writes lovingly of the joy of creating a car, even with a lot of naysayers, and his father’s “what if” that started him on this journey. Amit has invested four years’ worth of sleepless nights and over-caffeinated mornings on his MG Midget. The Midget cars were greatly loved for being affordable, yet good looking, sports cars through the ‘60s and the ‘70s. Watch Amit read his letter to his beloved MG Midget in the video below.

Play

Sarika, an educator by profession, relies entirely on her ’56 MG Magnette. She even insisted on driving it to her school which is barely five houses away. Sarika has lived with her MG since she was nine years old. Her Sundays and holidays were spent assisting her father in maintaining their precious car.

The MG Magnette was the toast of the ‘50s in England, and its popularity as an affordable sporty car continued to surge into the ‘60s. Over the years, Sarika says her Magnette has emerged as her best friend who has supported her through thick and thin. In the video below, Sarika talks about her bond with her beautiful green MG Magnette.

Play

Adam, a former motor journalist, is an MG loyalist who has persevered for years to build an MG family. He, too, has built on his father’s passion for MGs, and still owns and maintains the MGB GT - a two-door sports car - his father had bought. In addition, both he and his wife drive the current generation of MGs - 2016 MG 6 and the MG GS SUV respectively.

A member of the MG Car Club, UK, Adam visited India to meet owners of classic MGs, one of whom offered to let him take his MG for a spin. Watch the video below to see Adam take a vintage MG T-type for a drive on Delhi roads and talk about his personal efforts to get his hands on an MG.

Play

Adam is among the vintage car owners that continue to invest in the brand’s contemporary offerings as well. MG’s current fleet has a contemporary look while still retaining the unmistakable MG feel that long-time MG owners have come to value. To know more about MG in India, click here. And follow MG on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube for great pictures and videos of their cars.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG Motor and not by the Scroll editorial team.