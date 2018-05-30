India Under-19 women drawn with Thailand, Pakistan, Nepal, Singapore for AFC U19 Championships

The Indian under-19 women have been drawn along side hosts Thailand, Pakistan, Nepal and Singapore in the qualification round of the AFC U-19 Championships to be held later this year, from October 20 to 28.
India have qualified twice for the tournament and also participated in the first-ever edition by virtue of being hosts. The tournament, held in Goa in 2002, saw India finish third in their group, which also contained Japan, South Korea and Guam.
In the last edition of the tournament, India entered the qualifiers in pot 3 but were unable to make it out of a group containing Vietnam and Iran, as they exited, having earned a solitary point.
The U19 team last qualified for the AFC U19 Championships in 2006 with their best-ever performance coming in 2004, where they finished quarter-finalists, losing to eventual third-placed finisher North Korea.
Qualifying groups in full
Group A: Australia, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Mongolia
Group B: Thailand, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Singapore
Group C: Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic, UAE, Guam, Maldives
Group D: Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, Tajikistan, Bangladesh
Group E: Vietnam, Jordan, Northern Mariana Islands, Malaysia
Group F: Myanmar, Iran, Palestine, Laos