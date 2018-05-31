French Open, day 5 men’s roundup: Shapovalov knocked out, Cilic, Thiem fight into round 3

Title challengers Marin Cilic and Dominic Thiem struggled into the French Open last 32 on Thursday.
Third seed Cilic reached the third round for the eighth time with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-7 3/7), 7-5 win over Polish qualifier and world number 188 Hubert Hurkacz.
Former US Open champion Cilic, who reached the quarter-finals in Paris last year, will face Steve Johnson of the United States for a place in the last 16.
However, it was a roller-coaster of a performance by newly-wed Cilic who cracked 48 winners but also 52 unforced errors.
He also squandered a match point in the third set.
“I was in control but played a poor third set so I had to start all over again,” said 29-year-year-old Cilic after his 20th match win of the season.
“I had to be positive, positive, positive. I screamed just to let it all out and I got the break in the 11th game.”
Seventh seeded Thiem, a semi-finalist in 2016 and 2017, racked up his 31st win of the year.
The Austrian, the only man to beat world number one Rafael Nadal on clay this year, saw off Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a match which had been suspended overnight after the third set. Next up for Thiem is Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.
Highly-rated Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov was knocked out by Germany’s Maximilian Marterer 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5, 6-4.
World number 70 Marterer, 22, has now reached the third round at successive Grand Slam events and will face Estonian lucky loser Jurgen Zopp
Results
Maximilian Marterer (GER) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x24) 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5, 6-4
Jurgen Zopp (EST) bt Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
Mischa Zverev (GER) bt Sergiy Stakhovsky (UKR) 6-3, 6-7 (0/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-1
Kevin Anderson (RSA x6) bt Pablo Cuevas (URU) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4
Marin Cilic (CRO x3) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 6-2, 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5
Steve Johnson (USA) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 6-2
Fabio Fognini (ITA x18) bt Elias Ymer (SWE) 6-4, 6-1, 6-2
Kyle Edmund (GBR x16) bt Márton Fucsovics (HUN) 6-0, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3
Dominic Thiem (AUT x7) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
Lucas Pouille (FRA x15) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3)
With inputs from AFP