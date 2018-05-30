French Open Day 6 Highlights: Svitolina gone, Zverev survives another five-setter

Women’s fourth seed Elina Svitolina became the biggest casualty of the day when she went down 3-6, 5-7 to Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Alexander Zverev, the German second seed, struggled once again, as he survived a marathon battle against Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur to reach the last 16 for the first time. Novak Djokovic, dropped a set in his match against Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2.

Here is a wrap of day 6:

Doctor knocks Svitolina out

Buzarnescu, a 30-year-old with a doctorate in sports sciences had never won a Grand Slam match prior to this but sailed through to the Round of 16 to set up a clash against Madison Keys of the US.

The Romanian has made the last 16 at the French Open, winning her first ever matches at the Grand Slams despite being in the twilight of a career decimated by two knee surgeries which knocked her off course for the best part of three years.

On Saturday, she was too good for Svitolina, who was considered a favourite for the French Open crown.

Caroline Wozniacki heaped praise on the Romanian, stating that she had known Buzarnescu from her time on the junior circuit, “I had tough first rounds playing her both at the US Open and the Australian Open, but I knew that it’s just a matter of time before her ranking goes up and she’s seeded in these events.”

Zverev saves match point, survives

Alexander Zverev, the German second seed and potentially the biggest challenger to the king of Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal, struggled past Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia to reach the fourth round for the first time.

"I'm trying to win matches. If it takes me 3 sets, great. If it takes me 5 sets, that's also great. But I'm trying to win. That's all that matters. It doesn't matter how long it goes. It doesn't matter how much time I'll spend on court."



He had to save a match point in the 10th game of the decider before breaking and holding to make the last 16 for the first time where he will face either French 15th seed Lucas Pouille or Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

“It was the first time I have won on this court and I hope there are many more to come,” said Zverev, after overcoming Dusan Lajovic in the second round after being down two sets to one.

Djoker overcomes grieving Agut

Novak Djokovic, struggled at times against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut to clinch a place in the next round as he won 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2.

Bautista Agut, who said he “didn’t know” how he managed to play the tournament. “My life is tennis... I’m used to going inside the court and forgetting about my real life and try to do my work,” said the 30-year-old as he reflected on the death of his mother, Ester.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion, seeded 20 after struggling to find his best form since returning from an elbow injury, will take on Fernando Verdasco for a last-eight place after the Spaniard knocked out fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Verdasco knocks out Dimitrov

Fourth seed Dimitrov was knocked out by Fernando Verdasco, with the Spaniard winning 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-4 in his 350th clay-court match.

Bulgarian Dimitrov, a two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, has still never reached the second week at Roland Garros in eight attempts.

“You have to draw the line and, you know, look for the next chapter,” said the world number five.

“Also, in tennis you never know one week can always turn things around for you. It’s been proven to work in the past.”

From the sidelines

Dzumhur collides with ball boy

Alexander Zverev felt the full force of Damir Dzumhur’s challenge on Friday and so did a ballboy on Court Philippe Chatrier.

After two games of the fourth set Dzumhur accidentally collided with the boy as they chased an airborne dead ball.

The distressed youngster needed to leave the court after receiving a consoling hug from the Bosnian player.

Not a smashing time

Novak Djokovic smashed his racquet into the dust with three, quick destructive swipes as he lost the second set of his match against Roberto Bautista Agut.

But it was something he regrets.

Quotable quotes

“This year’s Roland Garros prize money is all gone to that one ice-cream I ate today at Champs-Elysees.”

Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas on Twitter stunned by Paris prices. With 79,000 euros from making the second round, he can probably afford one or two more.

“Mainly I was thinking what I was going to have for lunch at times.”

Alexander Zverev after coming back from two sets to one down and saving a match point to defeat Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur.

“Yeah, well, I was kind of a little bit expecting that decision from him. Of course hoping not, but for some reason I think that he did something historic and something unbelievable and maybe it was the right decision to leave just winning three Champions Leagues in a row,” said Verdasco who faces former champion Djokovic for a place in the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid fan Fernando Verdasco, who knocked out fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov on Friday, said he was not really shocked by Zinedine Zidane’s decision to quit as coach of the European champions.

Verdasco into the 2nd week in Paris for the 7th time.



Numbers up

43 – Fourth rounds at the Slams for Djokovic, equalling Jimmy Connors’s mark. Roger Federer leads the way on 60

350 – Number of clay court matches played by Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco

377 – Mihaela Buzarnescu was ranked outside the world’s top 350 a year ago, before making it to week two of Roland Garros