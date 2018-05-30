Indian Football

Stephen Constantine urges players not to get carried away with Chinese Taipei win

The Indian head coach also heaped praise on Anirudh Thapa and Subhasish Bose, the two first-time starters.

by 
AIFF

Even though India’s Asian Cup preparations were barely impacted by their 5-0 win to Chinese Taipei, the starting line-up provided a lot of clues as to how Stephen Constantine may go about building his squad for UAE 2019.

It was a sharp deviation from the traditional Constantine midfield pairing of Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Rowllin Borges for the pairing of Anirudh Thapa and Pronay Halder.

Halder, coming off an injury, partnered Thapa well in midfield to send the rest of the contenders a strong message. With Eugene injured and Rowllin rested, it remains to be seen whether Constantine persists with this combination.

Constantine cautioned his players not to get carried away with the result as they will play much stronger opponents later in the tournament.

“We have played well in quite a few games in the past three-and-half years. Today (last night) everything clicked and worked for us. The boys gave everything they had,” Constantine told reporters at the post match press conference.

“There were some very encouraging performances from the young players and I am very pleased,” he added.

The head coach was miffed with questions on the level of the teams that opponents sent, refusing to believe that it was not a testy Chinese Taipei team that his side faced. “It was Anirudh’s first full start for India, the same for Subhasish Bose and I thought they both had good games, which is why we need with these kinds of games. The kid (Thapa) has great potential and he works hard. Obviously we need that to continue and he could be in the national team for the next 10 years.”

Kuruniyan presents another dilemma for the coach, as Halicharan Narzary had another middling outing on the left. The NorthEast United man was not as involved as the others in attack, as he squandered a few chances.

The coach also praised Chhetri, saying he has the capability to turn the game at any point of time.

“There’s no surprise (on the way Chhetri played) and that is why I play him. He is capable of turning the game at any given time. He is a fantastic player,” Constantine said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei coach Gary White said it was an learning experience for his young team.

Everything went right for us in terms of future. We had six U-23 players and two U-19 players on the pitch. In addition, we had four players who made their debut, White said.

“This was a learning experience for us. We will try to fix our grey areas. Unless you try these players you will never know,” he added.

White also heaped praise on Chhetri. “He showed my young players how to deal at the senior level. My players will definitely utilise the experience in a positive manner. Congratulations to Sunil for his wonderful career and the goals. The youngsters of my team will certainly look up to him some day,” he signed off.

(With inputs from PTI)

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What do classic and vintage cars mean to those who own them?

Four people talk about driving, loving and living with a treasured car.

Informal inheritance has an emotional value that can’t be quantified. Holding onto grandmothers’ sarees, an heirloom necklace, grandfather’s rocking chair etc. is a source of great comfort for many. Vintage and classic cars, too, evoke a sense of kinship among those who’ve inherited decades-old automobiles or spent years collecting them. These car owners describe an overwhelming love that one only reserves for friends and family.

Take Madan Mohan for example. A vintage and classic car collector from Gurugram, he has spent years enquiring after ‘joona’ automobiles in remote parts of India. With scrap dealers as his sources, he would make his way to owners of these beauties. He describes his endeavour as a childish mission he undertook on an impulse with no knowledge of car restoration or maintenance. His collection now stands at 326 cars.

In the video below, Madan Mohan talks of how he chanced upon a precious MG belonging to the Maharaja of Bhavnagar.

Play

Amit, meanwhile, chose to write a heartfelt letter to his MG which he restored with his own hands at the insistence of his father. He writes lovingly of the joy of creating a car, even with a lot of naysayers, and his father’s “what if” that started him on this journey. Amit has invested four years’ worth of sleepless nights and over-caffeinated mornings on his MG Midget. The Midget cars were greatly loved for being affordable, yet good looking, sports cars through the ‘60s and the ‘70s. Watch Amit read his letter to his beloved MG Midget in the video below.

Play

Sarika, an educator by profession, relies entirely on her ’56 MG Magnette. She even insisted on driving it to her school which is barely five houses away. Sarika has lived with her MG since she was nine years old. Her Sundays and holidays were spent assisting her father in maintaining their precious car.

The MG Magnette was the toast of the ‘50s in England, and its popularity as an affordable sporty car continued to surge into the ‘60s. Over the years, Sarika says her Magnette has emerged as her best friend who has supported her through thick and thin. In the video below, Sarika talks about her bond with her beautiful green MG Magnette.

Play

Adam, a former motor journalist, is an MG loyalist who has persevered for years to build an MG family. He, too, has built on his father’s passion for MGs, and still owns and maintains the MGB GT - a two-door sports car - his father had bought. In addition, both he and his wife drive the current generation of MGs - 2016 MG 6 and the MG GS SUV respectively.

A member of the MG Car Club, UK, Adam visited India to meet owners of classic MGs, one of whom offered to let him take his MG for a spin. Watch the video below to see Adam take a vintage MG T-type for a drive on Delhi roads and talk about his personal efforts to get his hands on an MG.

Play

Adam is among the vintage car owners that continue to invest in the brand’s contemporary offerings as well. MG’s current fleet has a contemporary look while still retaining the unmistakable MG feel that long-time MG owners have come to value. To know more about MG in India, click here. And follow MG on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube for great pictures and videos of their cars.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG Motor and not by the Scroll editorial team.