World number one Simona Halep, the runner-up in 2014 and 2017, routed Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1 to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the third time on Monday.

Top seed Halep will take on either German 12th seed Angelique Kerber or Caroline Garcia, the seventh-seeded Frenchwoman who made the last-eight in 2017.

Halep won in 59 minutes with the second set taking just 22 minutes.

The Romanian broke serve six times against a player who made the semi-finals at the Australian Open in January.

Kasatkina downs Wozniacki

Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina stunned world number two and Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Roland Garros on Monday.

Kasatkina raced away with the last three games of the tie which had been halted at 3-3 in the second set late Sunday because of bad light.

Kasatkina will face US Open winner Sloane Stephens for a place in the semi-finals.

Order of play

Court Philippe Chatrier

1-Simona HALEP beat 16-Elise MERTENS (BEL) 6-2, 6-1

Serena WILLIAMS (USA) vs 28-Maria SHARAPOVA (RUS)

2-Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) lost Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 6-7(5), 3-6

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

12-Angelique KERBER (GER) vs 7-Caroline GARCIA (FRA)

3-Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP) vs Lesia TSURENKO (UKR)