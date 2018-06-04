Intercontinental Cup football, India vs Kenya live: All eyes on Sunil Chhetri as he earns 100th cap
Live updates from India’s 2nd match of the Intercontinental Cup.
Live updates
08:00 pm: The national anthems are done... team photos taken... time for kick-off!
07:58 pm: Starting XIs... Chhetri, Jeje and Thapa linked very well against Taipei, can they repeat that tonight?
07: 55 pm: Kenya started their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory against New Zealand but their head coach Sebastian Migne feels that his the side have a difficult game against hosts India.
“We’re happy to win, it was a fantastic opportunity for my players to discover a new continent and opposition. It was difficult for us to find good balance in the team because of the unavailability of players,” Migne said. “We were lucky to score in second half. The attitude was better. This will help the confidence of our players. I’m happy for my players, I’m glad with the local coach who started the camp in India,” said Migne, whose team landed just a day ahead of the match.
07:50 pm: Speaking ahead of his 100th game, Chhetri had this to say
“We need more better players than Chhetris instead of just Chhetri, because Chhetri has reached only 100. All the kids, who are good and want to play need to get better facilities, diet, coaching facilities and places to play. Are we tapping all the potential right now? No. The day we do that, then we can say that the best are out there. At the moment, we are not doing that.”
07:45 pm: Chhetri, one of the greatest footballers that India has produced, had made an impassioned plea to all the football fans in the county who passionately follow European clubs – “abuse us, criticise us but please come to watch the Indian national team play.”
The country’s all-time highest goal-score was speaking a day after his hat-trick helped India thrash (a depleted) Chinese Taipei side 5-0 in front of a sparse crowd at Mumbai Football Arena.
Tonight, however, it’s expected to be different with tickets apparently sold out. Our correspondent Arka Bhattacharya will have more on that as we go along.
07:35 pm: Tonight, the focus will be on winning of course, but it’s also about celebrating an incredible servant of Indian football, as Chhetri reaches a century of international caps. And he comes into the match on the back of a hat-trick... what do we have in store tonight?
07:30 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of India’s second match at the Intercontinental Cup. It’s a very special night for everyone concerned with Indian football as captain, leader, legend Sunil Chhetri prepares to make his 100th appearance in India’s colours! Stay tuned for all the updates.