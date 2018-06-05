Serena Williams admits her dream of an eighth Wimbledon title could either be saved or shattered in a Paris doctor’s office this week.

The 36-year-old American stunned the French Open on Monday by withdrawing from her eagerly-anticipated last-16 grudge match with bitter rival Maria Sharapova just minutes before the two icons of the women’s game were due to clash on Court Philippe Chatrier.

A pectoral muscle injury had slammed the brakes on the ruthless Williams’s serving arm so she decided not to take up the opportunity to extend her 14-year, 18-match win streak over the Russian.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, moved a step closer to an incredible 11th French Open title after beating German Maximilian Marterer to reach the quarter-finals the day after his 32nd birthday.

The world no 1’s 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory over the world number 70 was his 900th win at tour level. It also saw him equal the record of 12 last-eight appearances at Roland Garros, which was set by Novak Djokovic the day before. Former champion Garbine Muguruza made the French Open quarter-finals on Monday when opponent Lesia Tsurenko quit after just two games with a leg injury.

Third seed Muguruza, the 2016 champion, was only on court for 20 minutes. Tsurenko also needed a medical time-out off court after just the first game. Muguruza plays two-time champion Maria Sharapova for a place in the semi-finals.

Third seed Marin Cilic overcame a typically colourful fightback from Fabio Fognini to make the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 win.

Quotable quotes

“I unfortunately have been having some issues with my pec, my pec muscle, and (it) has unfortunately been getting worse to the point where right now I can’t actually serve. It’s kind of hard to play when I can’t physically serve.”

– Serena Williams stuns the tournament by withdrawing injured just minutes before her scheduled clash with Maria Sharapova.

“It’s very difficult, because I love playing Maria. You know, it’s just a match I always get up for. You know, it’s just her game matches so well against mine. It is difficult, because like I keep saying, I have given up so much to be here.”

– The three-time champion was playing in her first Grand Slam tournament since giving birth to her daughter.

“Where do you think you can tickle Maria Sharapova?”

– English translation of a Spanish reporter’s question to Garbine Muguruza.

“Did you read David and Goliath? That’s why. That’s why. I read it when I was young in the school, and I just try to think that when I see Kevin or the guys who have two metres.”

– Diego Schwartzman, who stands at 5’7” (1.7m), explains how he kept believing he could beat the 6’8”(2.03m) Kevin Anderson.

“She had a very good performance. A great player. Mentally she was there. She did great things. She attacked. The ball was finished, but she’s also a great defender.”

– Elise Mertens after being asked to describe Simona Halep’s performance in one word. She was beaten 6-2, 6-1 by the top seed.

“I’m thinking about winning a Grand Slam, but I don’t know if it’s gonna happen this year or in this life.”

– World number one Halep admits her long-awaited first Grand Slam title might not arrive any time soon.

Numbers up

200 - wins on tour for Rafael Nadal.

14 - years since Sharapova last beat Williams. She has lost 18 consecutive meetings, winning just three sets, and was the denied the chance to end that run on Monday by the American’s injury.

51 - years since a South African man reached the French Open quarter-finals. Kevin Anderson blew a two-set lead to ensure that wait goes on.

2 - games played by Garbine Muguruza before her opponent Lesia Tsurenko retired injured.

17 - minutes needed by Daria Kasatkina to complete her win over second seed Caroline Wozniacki after their match was interrupted on Sunday night.

234 - match wins for Nadal at Grand Slam tournaments.

35 - times Nadal has reached a major quarter-final.

6 - years since Juan Martin del Potro last made the French Open quarter-finals.