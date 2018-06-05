One of the omnipresent terms in sporting lexicons these days is GOAT. An abbreviation for Greatest Of All Time, this is an expression that has found its way into discussions across sport, across the world. Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal? Sachin Tendulkar or Don Bradman? Serena Williams or Steffi Graff?

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

Not many (but a few for sure) will argue that Messi has a claim as good as any of the other names mentioned above, or his peers, or the legends of the most popular game, for the title of GOAT. And New York-based Paper magazine decided to take that one step further and make the Argentine pose with actual goats for their interview with him.

Yes, they did.

PAPER Magazine did a photo shoot with Lionel Messi and literal goats 😂😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/B1m17BIwrT — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) June 4, 2018

“I am a big fan of animals,” Messi is quoted as saying in the article, which also mentioned how the Argentine and goats got along very well. “I grew up with them and they have taught me many things. Now we have our dog Hulk who really is part of the family, we always include him. Our children learn so much from Hulk: The love shown between him and the kids and the kids and him is constant.”

But what does he think of the GOAT tag?

“I don’t consider myself the best. I think I am just another player,” he said. “On the field, we are all the same when the game begins.”

Argentina are set to begin their quest of a long-elusive World Cup title, and with Messi coming back from retirement, the pressure is once again on. But it seems Messi is not as obsessed about winning the one trophy that will seal his legacy, as he once was.

“Over the years, I have also realised that it is not good to let your dreams become an obsession. It increases the pressure and reduces the possibility of reaching them,” he said.

