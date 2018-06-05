In what will go down as an all-time classic in Grand Slam tennis, world No 72 Marco Cecchinato overcame former world No 1 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 7-6(4), 1-6, 7-6(11) to reach the semi-finals at French Open on Tuesday.
To put that win in context for you: Cecchinato hadn’t won a single Grand Slam match before this year’s French Open and he has gone on to knock out 12-time major winner and former No 1 Djokovic.
The second and fourth set tiebreakers were epics within an epic as the two players raised their game to ridiculously high levels. Djokovic fought hard, as he did it with alarming regularity at his peak, but ultimately it was Italian delight on the clay of Roland Garros.
In an epic fourth set tiebreaker, Djokovic saved three match points but wasted three set points as Cecchinato became the lowest-ranked man in the semi-finals in Paris since 100th-ranked Andrei Medvedev in 1999.
The win, and the high-adrenaline nature of the entire match, left everyone gasping, none more so than Cecchinato himself.
And finally... Cecchinato. The name is Cechhinato.