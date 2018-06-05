In what will go down as an all-time classic in Grand Slam tennis, world No 72 Marco Cecchinato overcame former world No 1 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 7-6(4), 1-6, 7-6(11) to reach the semi-finals at French Open on Tuesday.

To put that win in context for you: Cecchinato hadn’t won a single Grand Slam match before this year’s French Open and he has gone on to knock out 12-time major winner and former No 1 Djokovic.

The second and fourth set tiebreakers were epics within an epic as the two players raised their game to ridiculously high levels. Djokovic fought hard, as he did it with alarming regularity at his peak, but ultimately it was Italian delight on the clay of Roland Garros.

In an epic fourth set tiebreaker, Djokovic saved three match points but wasted three set points as Cecchinato became the lowest-ranked man in the semi-finals in Paris since 100th-ranked Andrei Medvedev in 1999.

The win, and the high-adrenaline nature of the entire match, left everyone gasping, none more so than Cecchinato himself.

For Cecchinato to come back and win that tiebreak after Novak played **THOSE 2** points from 5-6 is just remarkable. Took the blow and didn't give in. — Joey Hanf (@TheTennisNerds) June 5, 2018

Holy Toledo Cecchinator takes out Djoker in tremendous 4th set breaker to be 1st Italian 🇮🇹 in 40 years to makes a semis of slam standing ovation clap 👏 — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) June 5, 2018

Before this tournament, Marco Cecchinato had never won a single main draw match in a Grand Slam tournament. He's now in the semifinals after beat Novak Djokovic in four wild sets. — Tom Perrotta (@TomPerrotta) June 5, 2018

"You're not dreaming," says Cedric Pioline to Marco Cecchinato.



"Are you sure?" responds Cecchinato — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 5, 2018

Cecchinato did great to hang with Djokovic off the ground. Stopped the best story of the tournament -- Trungelliti -- and then became it. — Kamakshi Tandon (@Kamakshi_Tandon) June 5, 2018

He inverted the ranking he showed up with. Wild. #RG18 https://t.co/opypORmLIj — Victoria Chiesa (@vrcsports) June 5, 2018

One day this sport will end us all and we will die happy, laughing in the rain while we‘re headed to purgatory. #RG18 — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) June 5, 2018

Probably the most incredible end of a match from this #RG18 😱😱😱 !! Hats off gentlemen and brava Marco Cechinnato 🙌👏 !!! #tennisisacrazysport — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) June 5, 2018

This French Open was the first time that Cecchinato won a match at a Grand Slam. And now he's into the semi-final. So unbelievable! #RG18 — Nikhila (@kokudum) June 5, 2018

He is from Palermo.

And his name is CECCHINATO pic.twitter.com/DBaHsA70jQ — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 5, 2018

Grand Slam tennis. Gotta love it! Bravo Marco. Handled himself like a GS veteran. Amazing level. Bravo Nole. Great fight That was compelling and impossible to turn away from. 👍💪 — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) June 5, 2018

Incredible.

72nd ranked Marco Cecchinato delivers a stunning blow to bounce Novak Djokovic out of the #FrenchOpen #RG18 63 76(4) 16 76(11)

Highest ranked semifinalist since100th ranked Andrei Medvedev in 1999. The Ukrainian lost to Andre Agassi in the finals. pic.twitter.com/S6xa6yDHR8 — Anand Datla (@SportaSmile) June 5, 2018

And finally... Cecchinato. The name is Cechhinato.