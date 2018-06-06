India’s last remaining hope at Roland Garros, Rohan Bopanna’s campaign came to an end as he and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin were knocked out of the French Open following a straight-sets defeat in the men’s doubles quarter-finals in Paris on Tuesday.

The 13th seeded Indo-French combination went down 6-7 (4), 2-6 to eighth seeds Nikola Mektic of Croatia and Austria’s Alexander Peya in a match that lasted hour and 32 minutes.

The first set was hard-fought, extending more than an hour. Mektic and Peya were guilty of not converting the chances to break serve, failing to make use of the eight opportunities that came their way. With Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin not breaking serve either (missing on three break point chances) the set went on to a tiebreaker. Mektic and Peya prevailed 7-4.

That seemed to have knocked the wind out of Bopanna and his partner, with the second set lasting less than 30 minutes with their serve being broken thrice.

This is the second time this year that Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin have come up short at a major tournament. The duo had earlier lost in the second round of the Australian Open in January year.