India basketball players Palpreet Singh and Amjyot Singh have been handed a one year ban by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), reported the The Times of India.

The hoopsters were banned due to “indisciplinary activities” that occurred during the Commonwealth Games and World Cup qualifiers. India lost all their matches in both tournaments. The BFI revealed that the duo’s questionable actions had rendered them unfit to represent the country.

Palpreet has been punished for a derogatory post he put up on social media.

“A national basketball player flaunts a picture on social media application Snapchat, abusing the nation after consumption of hard liquor. Is he really fit to be the part of the national squad?” said Chander Mukhi Sharma, secretary-general of BFI.

On the other hand, Amjyot has been accused of slapping a teammate during the CWG.

“Just before the match at the Commonwealth Games, Amjyot had also slapped his teammate and compatriot Arshpreet Bhullar. Moreover, there had been complaints against Amjyot of misbehaviour with the national coach Rajinder Singh. They did not report to the camp for three days. They were causing trouble at the camp, indulging in groupism. A disciplinary panel was constituted which decided the punishment,” said Sharma.

Palpreet, 24, and Amjyot, 26, have featured in the NBA G League. While Palpreet was picked by Long Island Nets in 2016, Amjyot was drafted by Oklahoma City Blue in 2017.

Palpreet told Times of India, “It is true that we have been banned by BFI and that we cannot participate in any competition. Their allegations are false and we have been treated like criminals. This is very disturbing.”

When asked about the offensive Snapchat photo, Palpreet: “It is farzi (forged).”