Intercontinental Cup, India v New Zealand, live: Chhetri starts as Blue Tigers eye third win
Live updates from India’s third match at the Intercontinental Cup.
Live updates
After 17 mins, India 0-0 New Zealand
Narayan Das is the first Indian to get into the ref’s books, a rash sliding challenge high up on the field. Totally unnecessary. Earlier in the 11th min, a great chance for NZ to take the lead as a cross to the far post found a player bearing down on goal but the timing of the header was off and it went over the goal. India struggling to put together passes going forward.
A break in play here after a clash of heads...
After 10 mins, India 0-0 New Zealand
NZ have come with a clear plan to mark Chhetri out of this game - and it’s working so far. No space and time being afforded for the Indian captain, and you’d think this is where Balwant needs to step in.
A bit of acting and over-reacting from Kuruniyan and the New Zealand number 11 John Ingham there – an argy-bargy as you’d say, results in a yellow card for the NZ players – at the left touchline. Kuruniyan seems up for this, involved heavily early on.
After 5 mins, India 0-0 New Zealand
Balwant is freed down the right by Chhetri and he finds the captain with a return cross for India’s first chance, but he is crowded out in the box.
India’s formation loosely resembles a 4-3-1-2 with Thapa playing in behind Chhetri and Balwant.Kuruniyan, Rowllin in the middle and Rafique spread across midfield.
After 3 mins, India 0-0 New Zealand
Early pressure from New Zealand, couple of chances against the new-look defence. Amarinder called into action early in India’s goal.
Arka Bhattacharya, on the changes today: Rowllin and Rafique finally back into the line-up after the horror show against the Kyrgyz Republic.It will be interesting to see how Chhetri links up with Balwant Singh, the farthest forward.Narayan, hooked off at half-time in his last start, has Subhasish Bose and Jerry Lalrinzuala ahead of him in the pecking order and will look to make this opportunity count.
08:00 pm: The All Whites get things going against the Blue Tigers.
07:57 pm: National anthems done... moments away from the kickoff.
07:55 pm: Will Sunil Chhetri add to his goal tally tonight? He’s in elite company when it comes to scoring for the national team. No Jeje in the lineup today, mind you. He’ll have to wait for his 50th International Cap.
07:45 pm: Seven changes for India, with Ashique Kuruniyan making his first start on the right, Arka Bhattacharya confirms from Mumbai Football Arena. Stay tuned for more updates from him from the stadium. Expected to be another packed house.
07:41 pm: Here are the starting lineups.
07:40 pm: Hello all, and welcome to The Field’s live blog of India’s third match at the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai. The opponents for the Blue Tigers today are New Zealand. India have won both their matches so far and are sitting pretty at the top of the table, all but assured of a place in the final.