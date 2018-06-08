As Rafael Nadal aims to win a 11th French Open, he comes up against a resurgent Juan Martin del Potro. Nadal overcame Diego Schwartzmann of Argentina in four sets after a rain delay stretched the quarter-finals to two days.

Similarly, del Potro too had to wait till day 12 of the French Open to vanquish Marin Cilic in four.

Surprise package Marco Cecchinato is into the semi-finals as he beat former world number 1 Novak Djokovic in four sets. Cecchinato’s reward will be a match against Dominic Thiem, who brushed aside second seed Alexander Zverev.

Here’s a glance at Friday’s French Open semi-finals:

Rafael Nadal v Juan Martin del Potro

Head-to-head: Nadal leads 9-5

Nadal

– Bidding to win 11th French Open, which would tie Margaret Court’s all-time record of most singles titles won at a single Grand Slam.

– Has never failed to win Roland Garros after reaching semi-finals, but joked on Thursday that he “is a human person”.

– The 32-year-old won record 11th Monte Carlo and Barcelona titles earlier this year and has an 84-2 winning record in Paris.

– Victory in the final would make him the third player to make $100 million in prize money after Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Quotes

“I don’t have any obligation to win, first thing. Second thing, if you don’t feel the pressure, it’s because you don’t love the sport.”

Del Potro



– Is playing in the semi-finals for the first time since 2009 after years of injury woe.

– Has had wrist surgery four times.

– His nine wins over players ranked world number one is a record for players to have never been No 1 themselves.

– The Argentinian has some of the most partisan fans in tennis, but became angered by a Marin Cilic supporter’s supposed hissing while he was serving in his quarter-final win.

– Dedicated his maiden Masters title at Indian Wells in March to his dog Cesar, which died the month before.

Quotes

“I had surgery three times on my wrist and I was close to quitting this sport. I don’t have words to explain what this means to me and my team.”

Marco Cecchinato v Dominic Thiem

Head-to-head: First meeting

Cecchinato



– First Italian man in 40 years to reach Grand Slam semi-final after stunning 12-time major winner Djokovic in last-eight

– In 2016 was suspended for 18 months by the Italian tennis federation having been accused of fixing. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

– Had never won a match at the Slams before this year’s Roland Garros

– Ranked at 72, guaranteed now at least to be at 27 (and seeded for Wimbledon)

– Lowest ranked Roland Garros semi-finalist since number 99 Andrey Medvedev in 1999

– Could become first Italian man to win Paris title since Adriano Panatta in 1976

Quotes

“I would sign with blood to win against Thiem and reach the final even if I were to lose against Nadal.”

Thiem

– Into third semi-final at Roland Garros

– Completed six months mandatory national service with Austrian military in 2014

– Only man to have defeated Nadal on clay this year

– Girlfriend is French star Kristina Mladenovic

– In past, has trained by carrying tree trunks on his back to build physique

Quotes

“I think for me it’s time to move on to make a great step, because I’m turning 25 (in September). I’m not that young anymore.”