Tejaswin Shankar became only the third Indian to win the United States’ National Collegiate Athletic Association Track and Field Championship when he cleared 2.24 metres on Friday to bag the 2018 Outdoor title.

Held at Hayward Field in Oregon, Shankar cleared 2.24 on his final attempt of the height to become only the fifth freshman ever to win the title. Heading into the championship, the Kansas State athlete was ranked number one across the collegiate circuit with a mark of 2.29 metres.

Shankar cleared 2.08, 2.13, 2.18 and 2.21 with his first jumps, as only four athletes remained at 2.24. As the other three in contention failed to clear the height, Shankar, who has been carrying a neck injury, stretched himself on his last attempt and celebrated as he soared above the bar.

Prior to Tejaswin winning the high jump in 2018, Vikas Gowda had won the discus throw title in 2006 and Mohinder Singh Gill had won five championships in the triple jump category from 1969 to 1971.

When asked about his plans after the final, Tejaswin, speaking to Kansas State’s media team said, “I was really looking forward to this, so I’ll probably go to Disneyland. I’ll probably go there and spend a couple of weeks and then get back to my summer training.

“I don’t want this situation to arise next year, where I’m in a tie with three people. I really want to put out a big mark next year so that I can be an outright winner next year.”