French Open 2018, men’s singles final, live: Thiem stands between Nadal and his 11th title in Paris
Live updates from the men’s singles final between Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem.
Live updates
Thiem has won the coin toss and he will receive service from Nadal.
HEAD TO HEAD
Overall: Nadal - 6, Thiem - 3.
All their nine meetings have been on clay. And, Thiem is among the three players (along with Novak Djokovic and Gaston Gaudio) to have beaten Nadal more than twice on clay.
06:05 pm: For Dominic Thiem, this is his first Grand Slam final. For Rafael Nadal, well, this is not his first time at the French Open. He’s been there, done that.
06:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the men’s singles final at the 2018 French Open. Even if you were living under a rock for the past two weeks, you’d be right if you guessed one of the players in the final is Rafa Nadal. Dominic Thiem, the only man who seems to have an idea of defeating Nadal on his favourite surface, stands between the Spaniard and his quest for the 11th title.