If Benjamin Franklin were alive today, he’d have to amend his belief that death and taxes are life’s only certainties and add a third – Rafael Nadal winning the French Open.

The Spaniard secured an 11th title at Roland Garros on Sunday and 17th major of his career. He now has 86 match wins on Paris’ famous crushed red brick against just two defeats in 13 years.

Nadal hailed his 11th French Open title as “just incredible” after he demolished Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 despite a worrying injury scare in the closing stages of Sunday’s final.

Most Grand Slam singles titles at a single Grand Slam tournament



Rafael Nadal 11 (French Open)

Margaret Court 11 (Australian Championships/Open) — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 10, 2018

longevity (noun) -- Nadal winning French Opens 13 years apart, a fact which will understandab - #Oui get lost in the avalanche of other numbers greeting each and every #RolandGarros / major title from any member of the Big 3 in this #GoldenEra.#AccentRG — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) June 10, 2018

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have combined to win the last six Grand Slam events.



They first accomplished that in 2006.



It's now 2018. #RG18 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 10, 2018

The last time both Men's & Women's #1 seed won the RG title?



1992 Jim Courier & Monica Seles#RG18 — Steph Trudel (@TrudelSteph) June 10, 2018

*Nine* days on court. Many in humid conditions. A rival 7+ years younger.



Rafael Nadal is the 1st man to win the French Open twice in his 30s. #RG18 — Trenton Jocz (@TrentonJocz) June 10, 2018

Tributes poured in from the tennis community

Vamos, Rafa! Nadal d. Thiem 64 63 62 to end another epic #RolandGarros.



✅ 1️⃣1️⃣th #RolandGarros 🏆

✅ 1️⃣7️⃣th Grand Slam 🏆

✅ 8️⃣6️⃣-2️⃣ in Paris



More ➡️ https://t.co/yGaz0HGYTW pic.twitter.com/PeOMtdW5QR — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) June 10, 2018

Again. And again. And again. And again. And again. And again. And again. And again. And again. And again.

⠀

A historic 11 majors on clay, and counting. @RafaelNadal #nike #justdoit pic.twitter.com/EgdPZ5k1kD — Nike (@Nike) June 10, 2018

Escribiendo una historia cada vez más increíble, @RafaelNadal. Felicitaciones por #laundecima! 🙌 #RG18 — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) June 10, 2018

So much respect for Rafa! Idol — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) June 10, 2018

A big congratulations to @RafaelNadal on an unprecedented 11th @rolandgarros Championship! A really incredible achievement 🙌 — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) June 10, 2018

With his 11th @rolandgarros title #Nadal again proves why winning a best-of-five set match on clay against him is the toughest task in all of tennis. Arguably all of sport. #RG18 — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) June 10, 2018

Interesting perspectives

The only man to win a set vs Nadal at #RolandGarros since 2015. pic.twitter.com/QFvWsnUDFd — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 10, 2018

Borg and Laver have 11 majors in total. King of clay has 11 in just a single major. Ridiculous numbers. — Shreyas Pasricha (@shreyas89) June 10, 2018

One more Rafa note, eleven French Open titles yes, but even more impressive. He's done it not as a transition figure, but toe-to-toe with two other men who could arguably lay claim to the mantle of being the greatest ever. Doff the chapeau, indeed #RG18 — Vito Ellison (@VitoEllison) June 10, 2018

And jokes, of course

Rafael Nadal wins Rafael Nadal Open!! pic.twitter.com/15mXE82qNB — Troll Tennis (@TrollTennis) June 10, 2018

The year is 2038. 58 year old Rafa Nadal has won The French Open again. pic.twitter.com/IT3w2Addh3 — Eric Kotchi (@ekotchi) June 10, 2018

With inputs from AFP