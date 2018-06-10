If Benjamin Franklin were alive today, he’d have to amend his belief that death and taxes are life’s only certainties and add a third – Rafael Nadal winning the French Open.
The Spaniard secured an 11th title at Roland Garros on Sunday and 17th major of his career. He now has 86 match wins on Paris’ famous crushed red brick against just two defeats in 13 years.
Nadal hailed his 11th French Open title as “just incredible” after he demolished Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 despite a worrying injury scare in the closing stages of Sunday’s final.
