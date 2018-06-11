India vs Afghanistan, only Test, Day 1 Live: Openers frustrate visitors in their historic debut
With Kohli absent, pressure on batting order to avoid slip ups against debutants.
India will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of Virat Kohli who is nursing a neck injury.
All eyes will be on Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan who has produced impressive performances in limited-overs cricket in the recent past.
Live updates
After 11 overs, IND 54/0.
First real chance of the morning. Wafadar lands it just on off. He gets it to hold its line. Dhawan is trapped jabbing at it. Afghanistan feel there’s an outside edge but the umpire disagrees. Ultra edge indicates there might have been some contact. It’s touch and go. Could have influenced the third umpire to call it out if reviewed. But, Afghanistan didn’t. Meanwhile, Vijay-Dhawan have now added 54 runs for the opening wicket.
After 9 overs, IND 41/0.
Vijay, Dhawan look in total control. The ball has stopped doing much. Nabi too didn’t seem to find much purchase.
After 8 overs, IND 40/0 (Dhawan 22*, Vijay 8*).
Ahmadzai and Wafadar have bowled four overs apiece with no real impact. Afghanistan will now turn to spin. Nabi comes into the attack.
After 7 overs, IND 36/0.
There’s help in the track for the bowlers but the Afghans have been guilty of straying in their line and lengths this morning. The Indian haven’t helped matters either with a confident start. Dhawan and Vijay haven’t been troubled much. They are waiting for the loose deliveries which aren’t too far away.
After 6 overs, IND 23/0.
The India openers have settled down well, getting a boundary in every over. There’s a bit of movement off the wicket but they have negotiated it without giving any chances.
After 4 overs, IND 14/0.
Wafadar bowls Afghanistan’s first maiden over in Test cricket. Dhawan blocks nearly everything.
After 3 overs, IND 14/0.
Vijay gets a streaky boundary off Ahmadzai’s last delivery in the third over. Chases the ball outside off. There’s no footwork, he’s lucky to get an inside edge which goes to the fence.
After 2 overs, IND 10/0.
Dhawan settles down quickly. Dispatches Wafadar for two boundaries in the second over. The bowler strays wide and the India opener doesn’t give any quarter.
After 1 over, IND 2/0.
Nervy, but, tight first over from Ahmadzai. A bit of movement early on. The Indian openers negotiate it well.
There were reports that Shikhar Dhawan might have injured himself in training, but he’s fit and opening the innings with Murali Vijay.
Yamin Ahmadzai will deliver the first ball for Afghanistan in Test cricket.
India’s Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore delivers a message from PM Narendra Modi to the Afghanistan cricketers ahead of their historic debut Test.
Former India cricketer Salim Durani, who was born in Afghanistan is part of the pre-match presentation.
India XI: Dhawan, Vijay, Pujara, Rahul, Rahane, Karthik, Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Ishant, Umesh
Afghanistan XI: Stanikzai, Shahzad, Ahmadi, Shahidi, Shah, Zazai, Nabi, Rashid, Ahmadzai, Wafadar, Mujeeb
Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini miss out on a place in the India playing XI.
“Very proud moment. All guys have first-class experience. Inshallah, we can do well,” says Afghanistan skipper Stanikzai.
India win the toss and choose to bat first.
Pitch report: Lots of grass in all the right areas. Batsmen should expect lateral movement, says Gavaskar.
08:50 am: Statistically, it’s a classic David vs Goliath showdown but contextually, it’s the beginning of a historic new chapter in international cricket as world No 1 India take on a war-ravaged-but-resilient Afghanistan in their first ever Test match on Thursday.
While majority of the sports fans, in soul and spirit, will be in Russia enjoying the surreal skills of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the eternal cricket romantic will try to derive his little pleasures of life watching Rashid Khan trying to hurry Shikhar Dhawan with a flipper or bowl a googly to Ajinkya Rahane.
There is always a nervous anticipation associated with performance of a new team but the politico-social narrative associated with Afghanistan gives the game a different context.
On the surface, it is just another Test match but it is much beyond that.