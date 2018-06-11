Live International Cricket

India vs Afghanistan, only Test, Day 1 Live: Openers frustrate visitors in their historic debut

With Kohli absent, pressure on batting order to avoid slip ups against debutants.

Sportzpics

India will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of Virat Kohli who is nursing a neck injury.

All eyes will be on Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan who has produced impressive performances in limited-overs cricket in the recent past.

After 11 overs, IND 54/0.
First real chance of the morning. Wafadar lands it just on off. He gets it to hold its line. Dhawan is trapped jabbing at it. Afghanistan feel there’s an outside edge but the umpire disagrees. Ultra edge indicates there might have been some contact. It’s touch and go. Could have influenced the third umpire to call it out if reviewed. But, Afghanistan didn’t. Meanwhile, Vijay-Dhawan have now added 54 runs for the opening wicket.

After 9 overs, IND 41/0.
Vijay, Dhawan look in total control. The ball has stopped doing much. Nabi too didn’t seem to find much purchase.

After 8 overs, IND 40/0 (Dhawan 22*, Vijay 8*).
Ahmadzai and Wafadar have bowled four overs apiece with no real impact. Afghanistan will now turn to spin. Nabi comes into the attack.

After 7 overs, IND 36/0.
There’s help in the track for the bowlers but the Afghans have been guilty of straying in their line and lengths this morning. The Indian haven’t helped matters either with a confident start. Dhawan and Vijay haven’t been troubled much. They are waiting for the loose deliveries which aren’t too far away.

After 6 overs, IND 23/0.
The India openers have settled down well, getting a boundary in every over. There’s a bit of movement off the wicket but they have negotiated it without giving any chances.

After 4 overs, IND 14/0.
Wafadar bowls Afghanistan’s first maiden over in Test cricket. Dhawan blocks nearly everything.

After 3 overs, IND 14/0.
Vijay gets a streaky boundary off Ahmadzai’s last delivery in the third over. Chases the ball outside off. There’s no footwork, he’s lucky to get an inside edge which goes to the fence.

After 2 overs, IND 10/0.
Dhawan settles down quickly. Dispatches Wafadar for two boundaries in the second over. The bowler strays wide and the India opener doesn’t give any quarter.

After 1 over, IND 2/0.
Nervy, but, tight first over from Ahmadzai. A bit of movement early on. The Indian openers negotiate it well.

There were reports that Shikhar Dhawan might have injured himself in training, but he’s fit and opening the innings with Murali Vijay.

Yamin Ahmadzai will deliver the first ball for Afghanistan in Test cricket.

India’s Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore delivers a message from PM Narendra Modi to the Afghanistan cricketers ahead of their historic debut Test.

Former India cricketer Salim Durani, who was born in Afghanistan is part of the pre-match presentation.

India XI: Dhawan, Vijay, Pujara, Rahul, Rahane, Karthik, Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Ishant, Umesh
Afghanistan XI: Stanikzai, Shahzad, Ahmadi, Shahidi, Shah, Zazai, Nabi, Rashid, Ahmadzai, Wafadar, Mujeeb

Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini miss out on a place in the India playing XI.

“Very proud moment. All guys have first-class experience. Inshallah, we can do well,” says Afghanistan skipper Stanikzai.

India win the toss and choose to bat first.

Pitch report: Lots of grass in all the right areas. Batsmen should expect lateral movement, says Gavaskar.

08:50 am: Statistically, it’s a classic David vs Goliath showdown but contextually, it’s the beginning of a historic new chapter in international cricket as world No 1 India take on a war-ravaged-but-resilient Afghanistan in their first ever Test match on Thursday.

While majority of the sports fans, in soul and spirit, will be in Russia enjoying the surreal skills of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the eternal cricket romantic will try to derive his little pleasures of life watching Rashid Khan trying to hurry Shikhar Dhawan with a flipper or bowl a googly to Ajinkya Rahane.

There is always a nervous anticipation associated with performance of a new team but the politico-social narrative associated with Afghanistan gives the game a different context.

On the surface, it is just another Test match but it is much beyond that.

Do you really need to use that plastic straw?

The hazards of single-use plastic items, and what to use instead.

In June 2018, a distressed whale in Thailand made headlines around the world. After an autopsy it’s cause of death was determined to be more than 80 plastic bags it had ingested. The pictures caused great concern and brought into focus the urgency of the fight against single-use plastic. This term refers to use-and-throw plastic products that are designed for one-time use, such as takeaway spoons and forks, polythene bags styrofoam cups etc. In its report on single-use plastics, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has described how single-use plastics have a far-reaching impact in the environment.

Dense quantity of plastic litter means sights such as the distressed whale in Thailand aren’t uncommon. Plastic products have been found in the airways and stomachs of hundreds of marine and land species. Plastic bags, especially, confuse turtles who mistake them for jellyfish - their food. They can even exacerbate health crises, such as a malarial outbreak, by clogging sewers and creating ideal conditions for vector-borne diseases to thrive. In 1988, poor drainage made worse by plastic clogging contributed to the devastating Bangladesh floods in which two-thirds of the country was submerged.

Plastic litter can, moreover, cause physiological harm. Burning plastic waste for cooking fuel and in open air pits releases harmful gases in the air, contributing to poor air quality especially in poorer countries where these practices are common. But plastic needn’t even be burned to cause physiological harm. The toxic chemical additives in the manufacturing process of plastics remain in animal tissue, which is then consumed by humans. These highly toxic and carcinogenic substances (benzene, styrene etc.) can cause damage to nervous systems, lungs and reproductive organs.

The European Commission recently released a list of top 10 single-use plastic items that it plans to ban in the near future. These items are ubiquitous as trash across the world’s beaches, even the pristine, seemingly untouched ones. Some of them, such as styrofoam cups, take up to a 1,000 years to photodegrade (the breakdown of substances by exposure to UV and infrared rays from sunlight), disintegrating into microplastics, another health hazard.

More than 60 countries have introduced levies and bans to discourage the use of single-use plastics. Morocco and Rwanda have emerged as inspiring success stories of such policies. Rwanda, in fact, is now among the cleanest countries on Earth. In India, Maharashtra became the 18th state to effect a ban on disposable plastic items in March 2018. Now India plans to replicate the decision on a national level, aiming to eliminate single-use plastics entirely by 2022. While government efforts are important to encourage industries to redesign their production methods, individuals too can take steps to minimise their consumption, and littering, of single-use plastics. Most of these actions are low on effort, but can cause a significant reduction in plastic waste in the environment, if the return of Olive Ridley turtles to a Mumbai beach are anything to go by.

To know more about the single-use plastics problem, visit Planet or Plastic portal, National Geographic’s multi-year effort to raise awareness about the global plastic trash crisis. From microplastics in cosmetics to haunting art on plastic pollution, Planet or Plastic is a comprehensive resource on the problem. You can take the pledge to reduce your use of single-use plastics, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic, and not by the Scroll editorial team.