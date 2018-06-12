Indian Shooting

KSS shooting championship: Anil Kumar snatches 10m air rifle gold, Gagan Narang misses out

After topping qualification, Olympic medallist Narang started on a string of below-10 scores which he couldn't recover from.

by 
Action at KSS Shooting Championships | Agency

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh’s Anil Kumar put in a strong performance to clinch the gold in 10m Air Rifle on the second day of the 18th KSS Memorial Shooting Championship at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi.

However, Gagan Narang, who earlier topped the charts in qualification round, missed out on a medal after failing to start strong in the final.

Anil scored 246.7 to finish on top while Air Force’s Manoj Dalal scored 245.2 to take silver and his teammate Deepak Kumar finished with bronze with a score of 224.6.

Of the three shooters from the Air Force in the final, Dalal led after the first two series with a score of 102.6. However he failed to maintain his head after a string of poor scores and Anil inched ahead by a decimal point after the 14th shot. After 16 shots, Anil widened his lead with a score of 164.3 and maintained his grip on gold.

Deepak Kumar missed a 10 that would have given him a chance of a higher position on the table.

London 2012 Olympic medallist Narang started on a string of below-10 scores which put him on the bottom of the table early and he couldn’t recover from that, becoming the second shooter to be eliminated.

Rajasthan’s Yash Vardhan was the first to go out, even as he shot a perfect score of 10.9 on his penultimate chance.

In the 10m Air Rifle youth, Aishwarya Tomar of Madhya Pradesh had thought he did enough to clinch the gold as he scored 249.9, but Shahu Mane of Maharashtra had other plans as he shot to gold with a narrow difference of .2 on the cumulative score line (251.1). Rajasthan’s Yashwardhan clinched the bronze as he scored 229.9 in his second final.

Mane had also qualified for the senior men’s final bit did not shoot.

However, Yashwardhan didn’t lose focus when it came to the 10m air rifle junior category and sealed the gold medal in his third final of the day. Mane got the silver while another his Maharashtra teammate Lagad Gorak, who also shot in the men’s final, got the bronze medal.

In the para-shooting section, last year’s defending champion of the 10m air rifle (IPC) Standing Championship (Para), Swaroop Unhalkar of Maharashtra, comprehensively defended his title with a score of 608.5, while 14-year-old Ankur Das shot a superb score of 631.4 in Para SH2 Prone.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Following a mountaineer as he reaches the summit of Mount Everest

Accounts from Vikas Dimri’s second attempt reveal the immense fortitude and strength needed to summit the Everest.

Vikas Dimri made a huge attempt last year to climb the Mount Everest. Fate had other plans. Thwarted by unfavourable weather at the last minute, he came so close and yet not close enough to say he was at the top. But that did not deter him. Vikas is back on the Everest trail now, and this time he’s sharing his experiences at every leg of the journey.

The Everest journey began from the Lukla airport, known for its dicey landing conditions. It reminded him of the failed expedition, but he still moved on to Namche Bazaar - the staging point for Everest expeditions - with a positive mind. Vikas let the wisdom of the mountains guide him as he battled doubt and memories of the previous expedition. In his words, the Everest taught him that, “To conquer our personal Everest, we need to drop all our unnecessary baggage, be it physical or mental or even emotional”.

Vikas used a ‘descent for ascent’ approach to acclimatise. In this approach, mountaineers gain altitude during the day, but descend to catch some sleep. Acclimatising to such high altitudes is crucial as the lack of adequate oxygen can cause dizziness, nausea, headache and even muscle death. As Vikas prepared to scale the riskiest part of the climb - the unstable and continuously melting Khumbhu ice fall - he pondered over his journey so far.

His brother’s diagnosis of a heart condition in his youth was a wakeup call for the rather sedentary Vikas, and that is when he started focusing on his health more. For the first time in his life, he began to appreciate the power of nutrition and experimented with different diets and supplements for their health benefits. His quest for better health also motivated him to take up hiking, marathon running, squash and, eventually, a summit of the Everest.

Back in the Himalayas, after a string of sleepless nights, Vikas and his team ascended to Camp 2 (6,500m) as planned, and then descended to Base Camp for the basic luxuries - hot shower, hot lunch and essential supplements. Back up at Camp 2, the weather played spoiler again as a jet stream - a fast-flowing, narrow air current - moved right over the mountain. Wisdom from the mountains helped Vikas maintain perspective as they were required to descend 15km to Pheriche Valley. He accepted that “strength lies not merely in chasing the big dream, but also in...accepting that things could go wrong.”

At Camp 4 (8,000m), famously known as the death zone, Vikas caught a clear glimpse of the summit – his dream standing rather tall in front of him.

It was the 18th of May 2018 and Vikas finally reached the top. The top of his Everest…the top of Mount Everest!

Watch the video below to see actual moments from Vikas’ climb.

Play

Vikas credits his strength to dedication, exercise and a healthy diet. He credits dietary supplements for helping him sustain himself in the inhuman conditions on Mount Everest. On heights like these where the oxygen supply drops to 1/3rd the levels on the ground, the body requires 3 times the regular blood volume to pump the requisite amount of oxygen. He, thus, doesn’t embark on an expedition without double checking his supplements and uses Livogen as an aid to maintain adequate amounts of iron in his blood.

Livogen is proud to have supported Vikas Dimri on his ambitious quest and salutes his spirit. To read more about the benefits of iron, see here. To read Vikas Dimri’s account of his expedition, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Livogen and not by the Scroll editorial team.