Russia 2018: Robbie Williams’ obscene gesture, Putin’s reactions set Twitter abuzz on opening night

British pop star Robbie Williams caused a stir during his performance at the World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow on Thursday by making an obscene gesture to the cameras.

The former Take That frontman raised his middle finger at the end of his performance at the Luzhniki Stadium after appearing to mouth the words “I did this for free”.

Robbie Williams did this pic.twitter.com/VYIS1JWlmj — English Russia (@EnglishRussia1) June 14, 2018

Did Robbie Williams just do this? He just flipped at 6 billion people all over the world watching. What a way to start the tournament 😂 #WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/dSSqqVpoJZ — Eazzie (@zicorulz) June 14, 2018

The 44-year-old performed the opening show alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, with the two singing a duet of his hit solo song ‘Angels’.

Williams had also sparked controversy in Russia two years ago for promoting stereotypes about the country with his song ‘Party Like a Russian’.

He said when his performance at the ceremony was announced on Monday that it was “a boyhood dream” and would be “an unforgettable show”.

Williams was performing in front of 80,000 people at the stadium, and a global television audience of tens of millions.

The ceremony was followed by the opening match with hosts Russia routing Saudi Arabia 5-0.

Williams performance brought out a mixed reaction on Twitter but the humour, either way, was in tact, with some preferring his show over the two lowest-ranked teams in the tournament kicking things off.

This game so bad, Robbie Williams currently leading voting for World Cup MVP — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 14, 2018

As World Cup opening ceremonies go that was as rubbish as all the others. Bring on the football. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 14, 2018

So nice of Robbie to say hello to @dele_official ! pic.twitter.com/R5jWVeR73F — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) June 14, 2018

Robbie Williams getting everyone right in the mood for World Cup ‘98 there.. — Kevin Bridges (@kevinbridges86) June 14, 2018

How did Robbie Williams get this gig ? Haven’t seen him since 2000 #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/C3LctHE2eF — Gore and Perkins (@GoreAndPerkins) June 14, 2018

Robbie Williams has already given the best performance on a pitch that an English man will give this World Cup. It's time to pack up and go home. — Jack (@WorkTheSpace) June 14, 2018

Ronaldo and Robbie Williams...



I’ve woken up in 1998. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) June 14, 2018

I do like Robbie Williams, but can you imagine if we were hosting the World Cup and we asked a Russian pop-star to sing at the opening ceremony....?!



All a bit odd. #WorldCupRussia2018 — Robin Chipperfield (@sportchippers) June 14, 2018

Turned on FOX just in time to see Robbie Williams give the middle finger to be worldwide audience. God, I love the World Cup. — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) June 14, 2018

Everyone born in the 90s or later watching Robbie Williams at the #WorldCup opening ceremony 😆 pic.twitter.com/FdKHcrlSRE — Kenyadian Gooner (@KenyadianGooner) June 14, 2018

The other personality who took centerstage on social media was, of course, Vladimir Putin. The Russian presiden officially opened the tournament and told the 80,000-strong crowd at the Luzhniki Stadium before the match kicked off: “I congratulate all of you at the start of the most important championship in the world.”

“Love for football unites the entire world in one team, regardless of people’s language or ideology,” Putin said to thunderous cheers.

Later during the match, Putin’s reactions to Russia’s goals alongside Fifa President Gianni Infantino and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman also took Twitter by storm.

I love how the camera shots to Putin after every goal and his reaction is like “I dont know anything about this” pic.twitter.com/JkEnfVmSnF — Pangeran ⚜ (@pangeransiahaan) June 14, 2018

So Putin, Infantino and the King of Saudi Arabia walk into a bar..... #WorldCup — Maximiliano Bretos (@mbretosESPN) June 14, 2018

Nothing more fitting for this World Cup than the jubilation of the first goal being replaced by the discomfort of watching Putin, Infantino and Salman celebrate it — Zito (@_Zeets) June 14, 2018

Can’t wait to see this speech by Putin 1000 times over the next couple of days with different comedy subtitles. — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) June 14, 2018

The extent to which America cares about what Putin is saying. #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/lWx4Ge5Ynf — Elie Fares (@eliefares) June 14, 2018

Off to an amazing start... Robbie Williams flicked the entire world and Putin wore a furry bra #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/JhAU2Tdqck — Natalia Avila-Paez (@nataliap1129) June 14, 2018

Well, the World Cup was off to an interesting start alright.