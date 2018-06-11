Live International Cricket

India vs Afghanistan, only Test, day 2 Live: Hardik keeps hosts on course for 400-plus total

How much can India’s lower order add against the Test debutants on day 2?

Sportzpics

After a rollicking start, India imploded in the final session on the first day. How much can the lower order make against the Test debutants on day 2?

Day 1, India: 347/6 in 78 overs.

Live updates

After 89 overs, IND 389/7 (Hardik 37*, Jadeja 4*)
Pandya motoring along well. He smashes Rashid for three boundaries as India near the 400-run mark. Afghanistan have refused to take the second new ball, choosing to give their spinners a chance to utilise the old ball. Hardik, though, is playing the spinners well so far.

After 86 overs, IND 373/7 (Hardik 21*, Jadeja 4*)
DROPPED! Jadeja gets a reprieve first ball! Ahmadzai nearly had his second wicket in as many balls. The keeper, though, can’t hold in to the ball that came off the batsman’e outside edge. It rolls on towards the boundary to add insult to injury.

WICKET! Afghanistan strike with the old ball! Ashwin gets an under-edge and is caught behind off Ahmadzai. The bowler pitches it outside off, it stays low, but Ashwin slashes at it but can’t middle it.
Ashwin c Zazai b Ahmadzai 18 (39b 1x4)

After 84 overs, IND: 364/6 (Hardik 20*, Ashwin 14*)
Persisting with the old ball almost paying dividends for the visitors. Ahmadzai gets close to Pandya’s outside edge twice in the over.

After 81 overs, IND 356/6 (Hardik 16*, Ashwin 10*)
350 up for India! Hardik-Ashwin have begun positively this morning. The second new ball is due, will be interesting to see if Afghanistan go for the new ball or stick to the older one and give their spinners some space to target the Indian lower order.

After 79 overs, IND 349/6 (Hardik 11*, Ashwin 8*)
Two runs come off the first over of Day 2. Rashid looks far better this morning than how he performed early yesterday. He’s keeping it simple instead of trying a number of variations, which had proved counter-productive in the morning session.

Afghanistan players marking the Eid festivities in their traditional attire ahead the second day’s play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Photo: Sportzpics
Photo: Sportzpics

Afghanistan were handed a reality check early on Day 1. They, however, overcame the early nerves of the historic Test debut and exposed India’s batting frailties in the final session. (Read here).

09:00 am: Good morning, all. After Shikhar Dhawan launched the Indian innings with a century before Lunch, it seemed like the hosts were heading towards a huge score against first-timers Afghanistan. The Murali Vijay-KL Rahul stand for the second wicket (112 runs) ensured India were on the right track to accomplish this. But a late collapse in the day of the middle order has given a bit of hope for Afghanistan to come back into this Test. Let’s find out how much more can Ajinkya Rahane’s men score on day 2.

