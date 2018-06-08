Badminton

Badminton: Lakshya Sen, Gayatri Gopichand enter quarters of Bengaluru senior ranking tournament

The tournament serves as a selection trial for the Asian Games.

by 
BAI

Lakshya Sen got the better of Siril Verma in a battle of two former junior world No 1s at the All India Senior Ranking Tournament in Bengaluru on Friday. This is one of the two tournaments that serves as a selection trial for the Asian Games.

Sen and Verma battled it out for over an hour before the former came out a 21-15, 17-21, 21-13 winner in the third round. Earlier, Sen had beaten ninth seed Rohit Yadav 23-21, 21-9, while Verma had defeated Siddharth Pratap Singh 21-11, 21-16.

Sen, who represented the country at the Thomas Cup recently, will take on an India international in Sourabh Verma in the quarter-finals. Making his way back on the circuit after injury, Verma battled past fellow qualifier M Kanishq in the third round 21-16, 23-25, 21-15. Shreyansh Jaiswal and Maisnam Meiraba are the other qualifiers who have made it to the last eight.

Top seed Pratul Joshi is also through to the quarters after a tight third-round match against Rahul Yadav, which he won 20-22, 21-16, 21-12.

In the women’s singles draw, Gayatri Gopichand, the 15-year-old daughter of former All England champion and current India national coach P Gopichand, is through to the quarters after defeating two seeded players.

Qualifier Gayatri was a game down against both Shruti Mundada and Vrushali G, seeded seventh and 15th, before winning both matches. She edged out Mundada 19-21, 21-17, 27-25, before beating Vrushali 17-21, 21-14, 21-9. Gayatri was on court for three hours across both matches. She will take on 13th seed Ashmita Chaliha in the quarters.

Third seed Shreyanshi Pardeshi was knocked out by Shikha Gautam 21-16, 21-12 in the third round. Fifth seed Aakarshi Kashyap is through to the quarter-finals after defeating Tanisha Crasto and Malvika Bansod in straight games. Second seed Sai Uttejitha Rao is also through to the last eight, after beating Divyanshi Sharma and Unnati Bisht, the latter in three games.

There were no major upsets in the doubles, except for men’s doubles second seeds Utkarsh Arora and Vighnesh Devlekar being defeated by Tarun K and Saurabh Sharma 12-21, 21-10, 21-18.

On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.

Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.

Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.

Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.

Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.

Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.

Eduardo, Litsa and Samara got together to make music guided by their synesthesia. They were invited by Maruti NEXA to interpret their new automotive colour - NEXA Blue. The signature shade represents the brand’s spirit of innovation and draws on the legacy of blue as the colour that has inspired innovation and creativity in art, science and culture for centuries.

Each musician, like a true synesthete, came up with a different note to represent the colour. NEXA roped in Indraneel, a composer, to tie these notes together into a harmonious composition. The video below shows how Sound of NEXA Blue was conceived.

Play

You can watch Eduardo, Litsa and Samara play the entire Sound of NEXA Blue composition in the video below.

Play

