indian cricket

Pant, Krunal, Raina and Pandey on standby as Rayudu’s replacements for England: Report

Ajinkya Rahane, who was not picked, also remains an option for the BCCI.

by 
Sportspics

The Indian selection committee has its task cut out when it zeroes in on the replacement for Ambati Rayudu’s in the Indian One-day squad for the three-match series against England.

With MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik already in the squad, it will be interesting if a third wicket-keeper in Rishabh Pant gets a look in after a stupendous IPL.

There is a section in BCCI which feels that Ajinkya Rahane’s limited overs case has not been handled well by the selectors and the current team management (skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri), a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

If 100 percent fit, Kedar Jadhav is the unanimous choice but if recover on time, the door might just open for veteran Suresh Raina or rookie all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

Raina, with an experience of over 200 One-day International matches is possibly the realistic choice of the team management while selectors might just look at Krunal Pandya or Manish Pandey as an option.

Rayudu’s failed Yo-Yo test has come as a shock for many, especially after his successful Indian Premier League campaign (602 runs) with Chennai Super Kings. Rayudu scored a dismal 14 in the test while qualifying mark is 16.1.

It has been learnt that team management and selection committee members are “still not on the same page” with regards to Rayudu’s possible replacement. At least five options are available to the selectors, who are likely to take two-three days to make the announcement.

Former India opener and cricket analyst Aakash Chopra feels that Raina won’t be a bad choice. “If the team management is looking at a short term goal that is the World Cup in England next year, Raina won’t be a bad choice. Also if Hardik Pandya is your fifth bowler, then one among the top six would need to roll his arm over. I am also excited about Rishabh but then you already have MS and DK in the side,” Chopra opined.

Former India stumper Deep Dasgupta’s choice is either Krunal Pandya or Raina. “I think apart from Shikhar, I would love to see another left-hander in Krunal or Suresh in the top six. My logic is that each and every team would have a leg-spinner in their side. So a left-hander for me in middle order is a must.”

“It is an added advantage that both Suresh and Krunal are handy bowlers. But if Kedar is fit, then they shouldn’t look elsewhere,” Dasgupta added.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who had taken permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India to skip the Yo-Yo test on June 15, will appear for the same at the NCA on Sunday.

“Rohit had taken permission from the BCCI for his personal engagements (he is in Russia as a brand ambassador of a watch company). There’s no rule that all tests have to be conducted on the same day. He will be appearing for the Yo-Yo Test tomorrow [on Sunday], GM (cricket Operations) Saba Karim said.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Do you really need to use that plastic straw?

The hazards of single-use plastic items, and what to use instead.

Getty Images

In June 2018, a distressed whale in Thailand made headlines around the world. After an autopsy it’s cause of death was determined to be more than 80 plastic bags it had ingested. The pictures caused great concern and brought into focus the urgency of the fight against single-use plastic. This term refers to use-and-throw plastic products that are designed for one-time use, such as takeaway spoons and forks, polythene bags styrofoam cups etc. In its report on single-use plastics, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has described how single-use plastics have a far-reaching impact in the environment.

Dense quantity of plastic litter means sights such as the distressed whale in Thailand aren’t uncommon. Plastic products have been found in the airways and stomachs of hundreds of marine and land species. Plastic bags, especially, confuse turtles who mistake them for jellyfish - their food. They can even exacerbate health crises, such as a malarial outbreak, by clogging sewers and creating ideal conditions for vector-borne diseases to thrive. In 1988, poor drainage made worse by plastic clogging contributed to the devastating Bangladesh floods in which two-thirds of the country was submerged.

Plastic litter can, moreover, cause physiological harm. Burning plastic waste for cooking fuel and in open air pits releases harmful gases in the air, contributing to poor air quality especially in poorer countries where these practices are common. But plastic needn’t even be burned to cause physiological harm. The toxic chemical additives in the manufacturing process of plastics remain in animal tissue, which is then consumed by humans. These highly toxic and carcinogenic substances (benzene, styrene etc.) can cause damage to nervous systems, lungs and reproductive organs.

The European Commission recently released a list of top 10 single-use plastic items that it plans to ban in the near future. These items are ubiquitous as trash across the world’s beaches, even the pristine, seemingly untouched ones. Some of them, such as styrofoam cups, take up to a 1,000 years to photodegrade (the breakdown of substances by exposure to UV and infrared rays from sunlight), disintegrating into microplastics, another health hazard.

More than 60 countries have introduced levies and bans to discourage the use of single-use plastics. Morocco and Rwanda have emerged as inspiring success stories of such policies. Rwanda, in fact, is now among the cleanest countries on Earth. In India, Maharashtra became the 18th state to effect a ban on disposable plastic items in March 2018. Now India plans to replicate the decision on a national level, aiming to eliminate single-use plastics entirely by 2022. While government efforts are important to encourage industries to redesign their production methods, individuals too can take steps to minimise their consumption, and littering, of single-use plastics. Most of these actions are low on effort, but can cause a significant reduction in plastic waste in the environment, if the return of Olive Ridley turtles to a Mumbai beach are anything to go by.

To know more about the single-use plastics problem, visit Planet or Plastic portal, National Geographic’s multi-year effort to raise awareness about the global plastic trash crisis. From microplastics in cosmetics to haunting art on plastic pollution, Planet or Plastic is a comprehensive resource on the problem. You can take the pledge to reduce your use of single-use plastics, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic, and not by the Scroll editorial team.